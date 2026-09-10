ETV Bharat / state

Punjab Suicide: BJP's Chugh Alleges Forced Cremation, Slams AAP Govt For 'Injustice' Against Dalits

New Delhi: BJP Rajya Sabha MP Tarun Chugh on Thursday claimed Punjab Police conducted the last rites of a Dalit man from Sangrur, who committed suicide, against his family's wishes and accused the AAP government of crossing "all limits of injustice" against the community.

Gulzar Singh, a 47-year-old Dalit man from Dirba in Sangrur district, died on Monday night after allegedly consuming poison. His family said he had questioned Finance Minister Harpal Cheema about the supply of drugs in the area during an event in Dirba on September 6.

In a post on X, Chugh alleged that police forcibly conducted Singh's funeral.

"The shameful, deceitful, and hideous face of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has once again been exposed.

"The incompetent officials of Bhagwant Mann claimed that the last rites of Dalit labourer Gulzar Singh were performed with the family's consent, but the victim's family alleges that the police forcibly conducted the funeral against their wishes," the MP said, sharing a video of Singh's family.

He further alleged that Singh's family has not received proper government assistance or compensation. Chugh said the people of Punjab are asking why Cheema has not been sacked yet.

"Arvind Kejriwal and the 'Guru Dokhi' (anti-Guru) Bhagwant Mann government have crossed all limits of injustice against Dalits in Punjab.