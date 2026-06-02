ETV Bharat / state

17-Year-Old Student Dies After Alleged Mental Harassment; School Officials Booked

Amritsar: A 17-year-old student from a private school in Amritsar died by suicide on Monday while undergoing treatment at Fortis Hospital. The family of the deceased has accused the school management and a teacher of subjecting her to mental harassment.

The deceased was a Class 12 student at DDI School on Fatehgarh Churian Road here. The case came to light after a video of the student before her death surfaced online.

According to the family, the student had been under mental stress as she was continuously pressured and harassed by the school administration and her class teacher. The family has demanded strict action against those responsible and said that their daughter was subjected to pressure and was treated unfairly by the administration.

Punjab Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains took to his social media account and assured the family that strict action would be taken against those found guilty. In his post, the minister directed police authorities to conduct a prompt and impartial inquiry into the matter.

Meanwhile, a teacher from the school has denied all allegations levelled against the institution and its staff. Speaking to the media, the teacher said the deceased student had not been attending school for several months and that school authorities had only been contacting her family as part of routine follow-up procedures. The teacher claimed that the school had never pressured any student over fees or any other issue.