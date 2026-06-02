17-Year-Old Student Dies After Alleged Mental Harassment; School Officials Booked
The deceased, identified as Amjot Kaur, was a Class 12 student at DDI School on Fatehgarh Churian Road in Amritsar.
Published : June 2, 2026 at 5:59 PM IST
Amritsar: A 17-year-old student from a private school in Amritsar died by suicide on Monday while undergoing treatment at Fortis Hospital. The family of the deceased has accused the school management and a teacher of subjecting her to mental harassment.
The deceased was a Class 12 student at DDI School on Fatehgarh Churian Road here. The case came to light after a video of the student before her death surfaced online.
According to the family, the student had been under mental stress as she was continuously pressured and harassed by the school administration and her class teacher. The family has demanded strict action against those responsible and said that their daughter was subjected to pressure and was treated unfairly by the administration.
Punjab Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains took to his social media account and assured the family that strict action would be taken against those found guilty. In his post, the minister directed police authorities to conduct a prompt and impartial inquiry into the matter.
Meanwhile, a teacher from the school has denied all allegations levelled against the institution and its staff. Speaking to the media, the teacher said the deceased student had not been attending school for several months and that school authorities had only been contacting her family as part of routine follow-up procedures. The teacher claimed that the school had never pressured any student over fees or any other issue.
The teacher further said that the school has all the relevant records and documents and will cooperate with the ongoing investigation.
ACP Gagandeep Singh said police initiated action after receiving information from the hospital. Based on a complaint filed by the student's father, Ravinder Singh, a case has been registered under Section 108 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) as FIR No. 115. According to the complaint, the school management had allegedly withheld the student's documents and subjected her to mental harassment.
The ACP confirmed that an FIR has been registered against the school's principal and a staff member. Police have launched an investigation and are conducting raids to apprehend the accused. Further legal action will be taken based on the findings of the probe.
Suicide Is Not A Solution: If you are having suicidal thoughts, or you are worried about a friend, or you need emotional support, then there is someone who is always there to listen to you. Call the Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences helpline at 9152987821 (available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm).
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