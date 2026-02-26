ETV Bharat / state

Punjab Stove Repair Shop Owner Wins Rs 3 Cr Lottery, Plans To Spend It On Social Service

Ludhiana: A man from Punjab's Moga district has become a millionaire after winning Rs three crore through a state lottery.

The man, Mahinder Singh from Nihal Singh Wala in Moga, who runs a stove repairing shop, had bought the lucky ticket while returning from Gurgaon. Mahinder had gone to Gurgaon to offer prayers at a temple and on his way home, stopped at Patran market to buy glasses. While shopping for glasses, he spotted a lottery stall and purchased a 'Maha Shivratri Bumper 2026 Lottery' ticket.

This ticket changed his life overnight. On Thursday, he was honoured by a 'Dear Lottery' distributor in Ludhiana.