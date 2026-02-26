Punjab Stove Repair Shop Owner Wins Rs 3 Cr Lottery, Plans To Spend It On Social Service
Mahinder Singh purchased the lucky ticket while shopping for glasses at Patran market when he was returning from Gurgaon.
Published : February 26, 2026 at 6:35 PM IST
Ludhiana: A man from Punjab's Moga district has become a millionaire after winning Rs three crore through a state lottery.
The man, Mahinder Singh from Nihal Singh Wala in Moga, who runs a stove repairing shop, had bought the lucky ticket while returning from Gurgaon. Mahinder had gone to Gurgaon to offer prayers at a temple and on his way home, stopped at Patran market to buy glasses. While shopping for glasses, he spotted a lottery stall and purchased a 'Maha Shivratri Bumper 2026 Lottery' ticket.
This ticket changed his life overnight. On Thursday, he was honoured by a 'Dear Lottery' distributor in Ludhiana.
Mahinder said, "I earn my livelihood from my stove repairing shop. I will spend this money on good deeds. I had never imagined that I would bag the first prize because I had bought the ticket very casually. Since God has given me this money I want to do social service with it."
Expressing his happiness, Ludhiana lottery distributor Bhim Sen said two persons have become millionaires from Punjab in a gap of a few days. "Earlier a person won the first prize in 'Nagaland State Bumper Lottery' and now Mahinder Singh has won 'Maha Shivratri Bumper Lottery'. The winning ticket number 736121 was drawn yesterday and Mahinder won a prize of Rs 3 crore."
Lottery agent, Pooja Sharma, said, "It is a matter of great joy for us that people from Punjab are winning lottery prizes worth crores of rupees. Mahinder Singh had gone to the market for some other purpose, but after seeing the lottery stall, he bought a ticket and now his life and that of his family's have changed."
Also Read