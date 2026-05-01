Punjab Spy Bust: Two Arrested For Sending Army Movement Information To Pakistan
Two suspects arrested in Punjab for allegedly sending Indian Army activity to Pakistan using SIM-based CCTV camera; probe reveals ISI links and drug connection.
Published : May 1, 2026 at 10:06 AM IST
Jalandhar/Kapurthala: In a major breakthrough during a joint operation by central agencies and Kapurthala police, Punjab, two suspects involved in anti-national espionage activities were arrested within just 12 hours.
The suspects were allegedly sending sensitive information related to Indian Army movements to Pakistan's intelligence agency, ISI. This information was shared by Assistant Inspector-General of Police (AIG), Crime Investigation Agency (CIA), Simran Dhindsa, and Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Gaurav Toora.
Police recovered a SIM-based CCTV camera (made by Chinese Smart IoT brand Imou), four smartphones and a Wi-Fi modem from the accused. The arrested individuals have been identified as Sona, a resident of Dona village in Ferozepur district, and Sandeep Singh alias Sonu, also a resident of Ferozepur.
Live Footage Of Military Activities Being Sent To Pakistan
SSP Gaurav Toora stated, "On April 28, police received confidential information that live footage of army activities near a military cantonment in Kapurthala city was being transmitted to Pakistan through a SIM-based CCTV camera. Following this tip-off, a case was registered under the Official Secrets Act at City Kapurthala police station, and immediate action was initiated. Around 2 AM on April 29, a joint team conducted a raid and arrested the two accused, Sona and Sandeep Singh."
SIM-Based Camera Installed On A Pole
SSP Toora added, "Police investigation revealed that Sona had rented a shop in Model Town, Kapurthala, about a month ago in his wife’s name. Together, they installed a SIM-based CCTV camera on a pole near the shop, which was transmitting live information about the city and military activities to Pakistan. The camera was accessible via the accused’s mobile phones as well as to an agent in Pakistan identified as 'Fauji'."
The investigation revealed that the accused were paid Rs 35,000 in cash for this activity. Accused Sandeep also admitted to receiving Rs 50,000 for delivering 1 kg of heroin that was sent across the border via a drone. Both accused were in continuous contact with the Pakistani agent through internet calls.
Further Investigation Underway
It has also emerged during the investigation that the accused had established contact with the Pakistani agent through another accused lodged in Barnala Central Jail, who has not yet been arrested in connection with this case. Police have produced the arrested accused in court and obtained a four-day police remand. Further investigation is ongoing, and their forward and backward links are being probed.
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