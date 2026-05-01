ETV Bharat / state

Punjab Spy Bust: Two Arrested For Sending Army Movement Information To Pakistan

Police officials brief the media after the arrest of two suspects accused of spying for Pakistan. ( ETV Bharat )

Jalandhar/Kapurthala: In a major breakthrough during a joint operation by central agencies and Kapurthala police, Punjab, two suspects involved in anti-national espionage activities were arrested within just 12 hours.

The suspects were allegedly sending sensitive information related to Indian Army movements to Pakistan's intelligence agency, ISI. This information was shared by Assistant Inspector-General of Police (AIG), Crime Investigation Agency (CIA), Simran Dhindsa, and Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Gaurav Toora.

Police recovered a SIM-based CCTV camera (made by Chinese Smart IoT brand Imou), four smartphones and a Wi-Fi modem from the accused. The arrested individuals have been identified as Sona, a resident of Dona village in Ferozepur district, and Sandeep Singh alias Sonu, also a resident of Ferozepur.

Live Footage Of Military Activities Being Sent To Pakistan

SSP Gaurav Toora stated, "On April 28, police received confidential information that live footage of army activities near a military cantonment in Kapurthala city was being transmitted to Pakistan through a SIM-based CCTV camera. Following this tip-off, a case was registered under the Official Secrets Act at City Kapurthala police station, and immediate action was initiated. Around 2 AM on April 29, a joint team conducted a raid and arrested the two accused, Sona and Sandeep Singh."