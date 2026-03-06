ETV Bharat / state

Punjab Soldier Allegedly Shoots Parents After An Argument In Bathinda

Bathinda: A soldier allegedly shot his parents late Thursday in the Jogi Nagar area of Bathinda, Punjab. In the shooting, soldier Harpreet Singh’s father, Daljit Singh, was badly hurt and taken to a private hospital in Bathinda for care.

According to available information, Harpreet Singh, a resident of Jogi Nagar in Bathinda, had recently come home on leave. On Friday night, he reportedly got into an argument with his parents, following which he took the extreme step.

Soldier Was Mentally Disturbed

Family members stated that Harpreet Singh was not mentally stable. Following the argument with his parents, Daljit Singh and Paramjit Kaur, late night on Thursday, Harpreet allegedly opened fire, injuring both parents, who were initially admitted to the government hospital in Bathinda, before being referred to a private hospital for further treatment.