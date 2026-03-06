Punjab Soldier Allegedly Shoots Parents After An Argument In Bathinda
Following a late-night argument with his parents, a soldier allegedly opened fire at their Bathinda home, injuring both before police arrived.
Published : March 6, 2026 at 12:55 PM IST
Bathinda: A soldier allegedly shot his parents late Thursday in the Jogi Nagar area of Bathinda, Punjab. In the shooting, soldier Harpreet Singh’s father, Daljit Singh, was badly hurt and taken to a private hospital in Bathinda for care.
According to available information, Harpreet Singh, a resident of Jogi Nagar in Bathinda, had recently come home on leave. On Friday night, he reportedly got into an argument with his parents, following which he took the extreme step.
Soldier Was Mentally Disturbed
Family members stated that Harpreet Singh was not mentally stable. Following the argument with his parents, Daljit Singh and Paramjit Kaur, late night on Thursday, Harpreet allegedly opened fire, injuring both parents, who were initially admitted to the government hospital in Bathinda, before being referred to a private hospital for further treatment.
Father Lives With Nihang Singhs
His father reportedly stays with the Budha Dal — the oldest and most senior military wing of the Nihang Singhs — led by Baba Balbir Singh. The gun used in the incident is said to belong to Harpreet's father Daljit. After being informed about the shooting, the police immediately reached the spot and began a detailed investigation.
Police Begin Probe
Station House Officer (SHO) of the Canal Police Station, Harjot Singh, confirmed that the preliminary investigation suggests the soldier had an argument with his parents before the incident. The police are now conducting a thorough investigation and will take strict action against anyone found to be involved in the case.
