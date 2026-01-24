ETV Bharat / state

Punjab: Sirhind Track Blast Damages Freight Train, Loco Pilot Injured

Sri Fatehgarh Sahib: Tension gripped parts of Punjab ahead of Republic Day, after a late-night blast damaged a railway track near Sirhind in Fatehgarh Sahib district of Punjab, raising security concerns. The explosion occurred on a dedicated freight corridor as a goods train was passing, damaging the engine and injuring the loco pilot.

The incident, just days before Republic Day (January 26), has triggered a multi-agency probe. Police have termed it a “minor blast” and said the motive and nature of the explosion are still under investigation, cautioning against premature conclusions.

‘Loud Explosion Spread Panic’

The blast occurred around 9:50 pm Friday as a freight train bound for Ludhiana was moving along a goods-dedicated track near Khanpur village, about 4-5 km from Sirhind station. As the engine neared a crossing, an explosion tore through the line, damaging rails and sleepers and disrupting traffic. Railway teams rushed overnight and began restoration work.

A villager said nearby residents heard a deafening sound and ran toward the spot in panic. "The railway track was broken and the train had been damaged. For now, it is not known how the blast happened. The sound of the explosion was loud."

‘Linking It To Terrorism Would Be Premature’

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) (Ropar Range) Nanak Singh, who visited the site, said, "We received information that around 9.50 pm, a minor blast was reported. Several investigative teams have arrived, and interagency coordination is underway. We are in communication with other agencies, and specialised teams, including forensics, have been called to the spot."

He added, "The driver suffered a minor cut on his cheek. He is out of danger. There is no major damage to the train, nor any major damage noticed on the railway track. Train movement will begin soon."