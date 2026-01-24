Punjab: Sirhind Track Blast Damages Freight Train, Loco Pilot Injured
Police are probing a minor blast near Sirhind that damaged railway tracks and injured a driver, with authorities keeping all options open until investigation progresses.
Published : January 24, 2026 at 2:46 PM IST
Sri Fatehgarh Sahib: Tension gripped parts of Punjab ahead of Republic Day, after a late-night blast damaged a railway track near Sirhind in Fatehgarh Sahib district of Punjab, raising security concerns. The explosion occurred on a dedicated freight corridor as a goods train was passing, damaging the engine and injuring the loco pilot.
The incident, just days before Republic Day (January 26), has triggered a multi-agency probe. Police have termed it a “minor blast” and said the motive and nature of the explosion are still under investigation, cautioning against premature conclusions.
‘Loud Explosion Spread Panic’
The blast occurred around 9:50 pm Friday as a freight train bound for Ludhiana was moving along a goods-dedicated track near Khanpur village, about 4-5 km from Sirhind station. As the engine neared a crossing, an explosion tore through the line, damaging rails and sleepers and disrupting traffic. Railway teams rushed overnight and began restoration work.
A villager said nearby residents heard a deafening sound and ran toward the spot in panic. "The railway track was broken and the train had been damaged. For now, it is not known how the blast happened. The sound of the explosion was loud."
‘Linking It To Terrorism Would Be Premature’
Deputy Inspector General (DIG) (Ropar Range) Nanak Singh, who visited the site, said, "We received information that around 9.50 pm, a minor blast was reported. Several investigative teams have arrived, and interagency coordination is underway. We are in communication with other agencies, and specialised teams, including forensics, have been called to the spot."
He added, "The driver suffered a minor cut on his cheek. He is out of danger. There is no major damage to the train, nor any major damage noticed on the railway track. Train movement will begin soon."
On the nature of the incident, he said, "The intensity of the blast was very low...Saying anything now will be premature." He described it as "a criminal activity" and said it appeared to be "the handiwork of some miscreants."
He added, "Punjab Police are investigating this and the case will be solved soon. The accused will be arrested soon." Police have registered a case under Section 150 of the Railways Act (maliciously wrecking or attempting to wreck a train).
Political Reactions
Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal wrote on X, "Deeply concerned by the reported RDX blast on a railway line near Sirhind, Punjab. Such incidents are concerning and can disrupt the peace and security that have been maintained after years of turmoil. My thoughts are with those affected. I wish a speedy recovery to the injured. This incident highlights concerns regarding law and order in Punjab under the current government. Ongoing incidents of this nature call for review and accountability."
He said the Chief Minister must take decisive action or resign.
The Chandigarh BJP unit also said on X, "Explosion near Sirhind railway station. A freight train was damaged. The driver was seriously injured. This is Punjab under the Bhagwant Mann-Arvind Kejriwal governance model, where railways are unsafe, borders are weak, and citizens live in constant fear… Governance has collapsed... Accountability is missing... Security has been compromised."
Authorities continue to investigate the incident as restoration work on the affected railway stretch progresses.
Also Read: