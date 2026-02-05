Punjab Shocker: Drunk Man Kills Five-Year-Old Daughter After She Cried For Food
Police reported that the accused is a known alcoholic and was allegedly intoxicated at the time of committing the crime.
Published : February 5, 2026 at 5:59 PM IST
Jalandhar: In a shocking incident, a father strangled his five-year-old daughter to death in Jalandhar, Punjab, after she cried out of hunger, police said.
The accused, Arvind Kumar alias Arvinder, a native of Chhattisgarh currently residing in Jalandhar, has been arrested following a complaint by a neighbour, Himmat Kumar. Police reported that Kumar worked as a daily wage labourer and is a known alcoholic. He was allegedly intoxicated at the time of committing the crime as well.
Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP) Harminder Singh Gill said the incident took place on Tuesday (February 3) when the girl’s mother was away for work. The accused tried to silence his hungry and crying daughter by pouring alcohol into her mouth, and then threw her to the ground.
“When she continued crying, Kumar strangled her, causing her death instantly. Upon receiving information about the incident, the Police Station 7 team rushed to the spot,” he said.
“The initial probe revealed that the accused did not have a regular job and often physically abused his wife and children while under the influence of alcohol. The family was in dire straits due to domestic disputes and financial difficulties,” ADCP Gill said, citing the testimonies from neighbours.
The incident has descended into a pall of gloom in the entire area, while the girl’s mother is devastated. The child’s body was taken into custody and sent for a post-mortem examination.
Meanwhile, the police arrested the accused and presented him in court, from where he was sent to two days of police custody. “We are investigating every aspect of the case, and strict legal action will be taken against the accused,” they said.
