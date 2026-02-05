ETV Bharat / state

Punjab Shocker: Drunk Man Kills Five-Year-Old Daughter After She Cried For Food

ADCP Ludhiana addressing a press conference (second from right) and the house where the incident took place ( ETV Bharat )

Jalandhar: In a shocking incident, a father strangled his five-year-old daughter to death in ​​Jalandhar, Punjab, after she cried out of hunger, police said.

The accused, Arvind Kumar alias Arvinder, a native of Chhattisgarh currently residing in Jalandhar, has been arrested following a complaint by a neighbour, Himmat Kumar. Police reported that Kumar worked as a daily wage labourer and is a known alcoholic. He was allegedly intoxicated at the time of committing the crime as well.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP) Harminder Singh Gill said the incident took place on Tuesday (February 3) when the girl’s mother was away for work. The accused tried to silence his hungry and crying daughter by pouring alcohol into her mouth, and then threw her to the ground.

“When she continued crying, Kumar strangled her, causing her death instantly. Upon receiving information about the incident, the Police Station 7 team rushed to the spot,” he said.