ETV Bharat / state

Punjab Shocker: Man Arrested For Sexually Assaulting 11-Month-Old Girl

Representational Image ( ETV Bharat )

Ludhiana: The Punjab Police have arrested a 35-year-old man for allegedly sexually assaulting an 11-month-old girl in Ludhiana, officials said on Monday. The incident took place on Saturday when the victim was alone at home after her mother left for work, they added.

Citing a complaint, police said the girl’s mother had put her to sleep at her home under the Dehlon police station limits in the district before leaving for work. “Taking advantage of the situation and her mother’s absence, the accused entered the house and sexually assaulted the infant before fleeing,” they said.

The victim’s mother told police that she saw the accused leaving the house while the baby was crying. “She rushed home and found the baby bleeding and her clothes in disarray. The family then informed the police and filed a complaint,” they said. Police have identified the accused as Sanjay Kumar, a native of Bihar’s Purnia district, who had been living in a rented room in Ludhiana. Following the family’s complaint, the police registered an FIR against the accused and arrested him after a search.