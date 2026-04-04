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Punjab Shock: Daylight Robbery On Government Bus Near Sultanpur Lodhi

Armed robbers looted a government PUNBUS near Sultanpur Lodhi, threatening passengers and fleeing with cash, raising concerns over rural route safety.

The targeted PUNBUS was stopped and looted by armed youths during a daylight robbery incident in Punjab.
The targeted PUNBUS was stopped and looted by armed youths during a daylight robbery incident in Punjab. (ETV Bharat)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : April 4, 2026 at 11:04 AM IST

2 Min Read
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Sultanpur Lodhi: Criminals in Punjab have become so emboldened that even government buses are now being targeted. A daylight robbery of a bus operated by the Punjab Roadways, also known as PUNBUS, near Mothanwal, has created panic across the area. Following the incident, police have initiated strict action.

According to information received, a PUNBUS from Jalandhar Depot-2 was running to Sultanpur Lodhi via Kala Sanghian, Sandhu Chattha, Siddhwan Dona, Kular, Didwindi and Mothanwal. The bus was targeted by robbers near Mothanwal.

Bus Stopped By Pointing Weapons

Conductor Malkiat Raj and driver Pavittar Singh said that when the bus reached near a factory, two youths in a Honda City car blocked its path. Armed with sharp weapons, the robbers attacked the bus, entered it, and started threatening passengers.

They looted the conductor's cash and fled the scene. At that time, most passengers were women with Aadhaar cards who can commute for free in Punjab, so there was only around Rs 900 in the conductor’s bag.

Passengers Left Terrified

The sudden incident left passengers in shock, and they remained frightened for a long time. There were about seven or eight passengers on board, mostly women and children.

Only two robbers came out of the car, holding sharp weapons, while it remains unclear how many others were inside the vehicle. After the incident, attempts were made to call the emergency number 100, but the call did not connect. A complaint was later lodged at the Mothanwal police station.

Accused Identified, Raids Underway

Providing an update, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Hargurdev Singh said that the accused have been identified and cases have been registered under various sections. Police teams are conducting raids at their residences and other locations, and arrests will be made soon.

Serious Questions On Safety

The incident has raised serious concerns about law and order, especially regarding the safety of passengers on rural routes. Targeting a government bus has posed a major challenge for police, and all eyes are now on further action to ensure justice.

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TAGGED:

PUNJAB SHOCK
DAYLIGHT ROBBERY ON GOVT BUS
SULTANPUR LODHI
DAYLIGHT ROBBERY
PUNJAB DAYLIGHT ROBBERY

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