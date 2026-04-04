ETV Bharat / state

Punjab Shock: Daylight Robbery On Government Bus Near Sultanpur Lodhi

The targeted PUNBUS was stopped and looted by armed youths during a daylight robbery incident in Punjab. ( ETV Bharat )

Sultanpur Lodhi: Criminals in Punjab have become so emboldened that even government buses are now being targeted. A daylight robbery of a bus operated by the Punjab Roadways, also known as PUNBUS, near Mothanwal, has created panic across the area. Following the incident, police have initiated strict action.

According to information received, a PUNBUS from Jalandhar Depot-2 was running to Sultanpur Lodhi via Kala Sanghian, Sandhu Chattha, Siddhwan Dona, Kular, Didwindi and Mothanwal. The bus was targeted by robbers near Mothanwal.

Bus Stopped By Pointing Weapons

Conductor Malkiat Raj and driver Pavittar Singh said that when the bus reached near a factory, two youths in a Honda City car blocked its path. Armed with sharp weapons, the robbers attacked the bus, entered it, and started threatening passengers.

They looted the conductor's cash and fled the scene. At that time, most passengers were women with Aadhaar cards who can commute for free in Punjab, so there was only around Rs 900 in the conductor’s bag.

Passengers Left Terrified