ETV Bharat / state

Punjab: SGPC Member Amarjit Singh Chawla, Additional Head Granthi Malkit Singh Excommunicated

Amritsar: The five Sikh high priests on Sunday excommunicated Amarjit Singh Chawla, a member of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), and Malkit Singh, Additional Head Granthi of the Akal Takht, from the Sikh Panth.

Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj, the Acting Jathedar of Akal Takht, announced the decision which was taken by the high priests during a meeting held at the Akal Takht secretariat.

Amarjit faces a rape case registered against him at the Anandpur Sahib police station. A woman had alleged that Amarjit Singh had raped her during her stay at Anandpur Sahib. She accused Malkiat Singh of sending her obscene messages.

"It is the duty of every individual serving in a Sikh institution to uphold a character and conduct that align with the Guru's code of conduct (‘Maryada’) and ‘Gurmat’ principles. No one can be permitted to tarnish the honour, dignity, and prestige of Sikh institutions," said Giani Gargaj.

Citing references from Gurbani and history, the Jathedar said that the Guru Sahibs have instructed every Sikh to maintain a pure, noble, and upright character. He emphasised that, according to the Sikh Code of Conduct (“Sikh Rehat Maryada”), any individual found guilty of committing even one of the four major transgressions (“Bajjar Kurahit”) forfeits the right to remain part of the Sikh Panth. If one or two individuals within an organisation commit wrongdoing, the entire organisation or community cannot be held responsible. However, safeguarding the glory, honour, and dignity of Sikh institutions remains the utmost priority.