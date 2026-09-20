Punjab: SGPC Member Amarjit Singh Chawla, Additional Head Granthi Malkit Singh Excommunicated
A woman had alleged that Amarjit Singh had raped her during her stay at Anandpur Sahib; she accused Malkiat Singh of sending her obscene messages.
Published : September 20, 2026 at 7:23 PM IST
Amritsar: The five Sikh high priests on Sunday excommunicated Amarjit Singh Chawla, a member of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), and Malkit Singh, Additional Head Granthi of the Akal Takht, from the Sikh Panth.
Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj, the Acting Jathedar of Akal Takht, announced the decision which was taken by the high priests during a meeting held at the Akal Takht secretariat.
Amarjit faces a rape case registered against him at the Anandpur Sahib police station. A woman had alleged that Amarjit Singh had raped her during her stay at Anandpur Sahib. She accused Malkiat Singh of sending her obscene messages.
"It is the duty of every individual serving in a Sikh institution to uphold a character and conduct that align with the Guru's code of conduct (‘Maryada’) and ‘Gurmat’ principles. No one can be permitted to tarnish the honour, dignity, and prestige of Sikh institutions," said Giani Gargaj.
Citing references from Gurbani and history, the Jathedar said that the Guru Sahibs have instructed every Sikh to maintain a pure, noble, and upright character. He emphasised that, according to the Sikh Code of Conduct (“Sikh Rehat Maryada”), any individual found guilty of committing even one of the four major transgressions (“Bajjar Kurahit”) forfeits the right to remain part of the Sikh Panth. If one or two individuals within an organisation commit wrongdoing, the entire organisation or community cannot be held responsible. However, safeguarding the glory, honour, and dignity of Sikh institutions remains the utmost priority.
Referring to an incident involving Anandpur Sahib, the Jathedar said that serious allegations had recently been levelled against SGPC member Amarjit Singh by a woman. As a representative of a Sikh organisation, such allegations have hurt the sentiments of the Sikh community and damaged the reputation of the institutions involved.
A unanimous decision was reached during the meeting of the five high priests that Amarjit Singh is to remain expelled from the Khalsa Panth until he is proven innocent in this matter and appears before Akal Takht Sahib. Furthermore, the entire Sikh community was directed not to maintain any social or religious ties with him. A lifelong ban was imposed on him, prohibiting him from holding any position or performing any service within any Sikh organisation.
Similarly, serious allegations levelled by a woman against Malkit Singh, who was serving in a high-ranking and responsible position within a Sikh organisation, were also deliberated upon. The Jathedar clarified that although the SGPC had suspended him from service as part of departmental action, the conduct of an individual holding such a high and responsible position in a manner contrary to Sikh “Maryada” (code of conduct) becomes intolerable for the entire community.
In this regard, an edict was issued from Akal Takht Sahib expelling Malkit from the Khalsa Panth with immediate effect. The “Sangat” (congregation) was instructed not to maintain any religious or social ties with him. Furthermore, he was barred from performing any form of service or holding any position within Sikh institutions for life.
Additionally, the Akal Takht Sahib issued directives concerning two other matters: a dispute involving the Gurdwara Sahib in Subhash Nagar, Delhi, and issues related to Gurdwara administrators in Mumbai. The administrators concerned were told to conduct their operations strictly within the framework of “Guru Maryada” (Sikh code of conduct) and Panthic principles.
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