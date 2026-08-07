ETV Bharat / state

Punjab Schools Have Overtaken Kerala In NITI Aayog Ranking: Education Minister Bains

Chandigarh: Punjab Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains on Thursday said the state has overtaken Kerala to land the top rank in the NITI Aayog School Education Quality Index 2026.

While 8,000 schools had no boundary walls and 4 lakh children sat on the floor in 2022, Punjab has 882 NEET qualifiers from government schools and has become the first state in the country to introduce Artificial Intelligence as a core subject from classes 1 to 12, Bains said.

"This is the revolution the AAP government promised," he said.

Participating in a discussion on an education-related resolution moved by MLA Jaswant Singh Gajjanmajra in the Punjab Assembly here, Bains recalled the state of affairs when he assumed office in July 2022.

Citing an initial infrastructure survey, Bains said that over 8,000 schools lacked boundary walls, 3,200 had no functional toilets and nearly 4 lakh children were sitting on the floor four years ago.

Textbooks would reach schools only in October-November, wasting precious months of the academic session, he said.