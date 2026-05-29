ETV Bharat / state

Punjab SC Commission Seeks Report From Sangrur SSP Over Casteist Slur By Union Minister

Chandigarh: The Punjab State Commission for Scheduled Castes on Friday directed the Sangrur Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) to probe a recent incident where Union minister Ravneet Singh Bittu allegedly used casteist slurs.

The directive was issued by the Commission's chairman Jasvir Singh Garhi. In a letter issued under the Punjab Commission for Scheduled Castes Act, 2004, the panel mandated that the action-taken report be presented by 9 am on June 1. The Commission ordered the personal appearance of the superintendent of police (headquarters) and warned that failure to comply will force it to exercise the powers of a civil court granted under Section 10(1) of the Act.

The controversy stems from a confrontation on May 26, the day of voting for the Punjab civic body elections, when Bittu attempted to enter Dhuri. The situation escalated after police detained BJP leader Onkar Singh, a former officer on special duty to Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann, for allegedly campaigning for the BJP during the mandatory silent period. When police attempted to prevent Bittu from entering the area to secure Singh’s release, a scuffle ensued, during which the minister allegedly used inappropriate language and casteist slurs against the official.