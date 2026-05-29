Punjab SC Commission Seeks Report From Sangrur SSP Over Casteist Slur By Union Minister
The Commission asked the SSP to submit the report by 9 am on June 1 and ordered the personal appearance of SP (headquarters).
Published : May 29, 2026 at 8:00 PM IST
Chandigarh: The Punjab State Commission for Scheduled Castes on Friday directed the Sangrur Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) to probe a recent incident where Union minister Ravneet Singh Bittu allegedly used casteist slurs.
The directive was issued by the Commission's chairman Jasvir Singh Garhi. In a letter issued under the Punjab Commission for Scheduled Castes Act, 2004, the panel mandated that the action-taken report be presented by 9 am on June 1. The Commission ordered the personal appearance of the superintendent of police (headquarters) and warned that failure to comply will force it to exercise the powers of a civil court granted under Section 10(1) of the Act.
The controversy stems from a confrontation on May 26, the day of voting for the Punjab civic body elections, when Bittu attempted to enter Dhuri. The situation escalated after police detained BJP leader Onkar Singh, a former officer on special duty to Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann, for allegedly campaigning for the BJP during the mandatory silent period. When police attempted to prevent Bittu from entering the area to secure Singh’s release, a scuffle ensued, during which the minister allegedly used inappropriate language and casteist slurs against the official.
Garhi said, "Ravneet Bittu edited the live video, which we were surprised to see because the controversial words were deleted from it. When Bittu realized that he had made a mistake, he edited the live video even after admitting to his mistake."
The SC Commission chairman said, "This is not the first time that Ravneet Bittu has uttered such words, but he has used controversial words before and this is the third time that he has done so".
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