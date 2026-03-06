Punjab Sarpanch Shot Dead Outside Gym In Moga
Gunmen fired multiple rounds outside a gym near Bagha Purana bus stand in Moga, killing village sarpanch Harvinder Singh.
Published : March 6, 2026 at 4:53 PM IST
Moga: Bagha Purana town of Moga district in Punjab witnessed a murder on Friday afternoon, when unidentified assailants opened fire outside a gym on Kotkapura Road near the bus stand, killing Harvinder Singh alias Happy, the sarpanch of Patto Hira Singh Wala village.
According to reports, the incident occurred around 12 noon on Friday. The sarpanch was reportedly standing outside the gym when unidentified attackers arrived and opened fire at him.
After the injured sarpanch sustained bullet wounds, passersby rushed him to a hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries. The daytime attack caused panic in the area among nearby residents.
After receiving information about the incident, the police swung into action. Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Moga, Ajay Gandhi reached the spot and took stock of the situation.
Murder Linked To Personal Dispute
The SSP later said there is no gangster angle in the Bagha Purana firing case. According to him, the incident appears to have been triggered by personal rivalry, related to a dispute involving an alleged extramarital affair.
He said there had been previous disputes between the parties. The matter eventually escalated into a shooting. Police have identified the suspect and obtained several leads in the case.
Police teams are pursuing the vehicle used by the attackers. The area has been cordoned off. Multiple teams have been deployed to trace the accused. Authorities are also examining CCTV footage from nearby cameras to identify the attackers.
Victim Had Previous Cases
SSP Gandhi added that the attackers fired 8-10 rounds during the incident. Preliminary investigation revealed the victim, the sarpanch of Patto Hira Singh Wala village, had 10-12 prior cases registered against him. Police said the matter is being investigated thoroughly, and that the accused will be arrested soon.
Also Read: