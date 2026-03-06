ETV Bharat / state

Punjab Sarpanch Shot Dead Outside Gym In Moga

Police officials inspect the area near the bus stand in Bagha Purana, where the sarpanch was killed. ( ETV Bharat )

Moga: Bagha Purana town of Moga district in Punjab witnessed a murder on Friday afternoon, when unidentified assailants opened fire outside a gym on Kotkapura Road near the bus stand, killing Harvinder Singh alias Happy, the sarpanch of Patto Hira Singh Wala village.

According to reports, the incident occurred around 12 noon on Friday. The sarpanch was reportedly standing outside the gym when unidentified attackers arrived and opened fire at him.

After the injured sarpanch sustained bullet wounds, passersby rushed him to a hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries. The daytime attack caused panic in the area among nearby residents.

After receiving information about the incident, the police swung into action. Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Moga, Ajay Gandhi reached the spot and took stock of the situation.

Murder Linked To Personal Dispute