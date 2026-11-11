3 Killed, 24 Injured As 'Overspeeding' Punjab Roadways Bus Hits Overbridge, Falls Into Gorge In Sangrur
While 10 critically injured passengers have been shifted to Patiala for advanced treatment, eight others are under medical care at Sangrur Civil Hospital.
Published : November 11, 2026 at 11:37 AM IST
Sangrur: At least three passengers lost their lives and nearly two dozen others sustained injuries after a Punjab Roadways (PRTC) bus lost control, hit an overbridge and overturned into a deep gorge in Punjab's Sangrur district early Wednesday morning.
According to officials, 10 critically injured passengers have been referred to Rajindra Hospital in Patiala for further treatment.
As per preliminary information, the PRTC bus had departed with passengers from Sangrur at around 4:30 AM. Within a few minutes, the bus lost control near an overbridge, crashed into it and overturned into a deep gorge along the roadside, triggering panic.
#WATCH | Sangrur, Punjab: Three killed, 24–25 injured after a bus lost control and crashed in Punjab's Sangrur district Sub-Inspector Mehar Singh said, "The bus operates on its regular route from Sangrur to Chandigarh via Dhuri. The bus was running slightly late today. When the bus reached near an overbridge, it went out of control and fell into a ditch. Three passengers died on the spot, including two women and one man. Around 24–25 others sustained injuries. All the injured passengers were shifted to different hospitals for treatment."— ANI (@ANI) November 11, 2026
Soon, locals and police personnel rushed to the spot and launched rescue operations. The injured passengers were subsequently shifted to Sangrur Civil Hospital by ambulance.
An injured woman, who was travelling on the bus, said, "The PRTC bus left Sangrur at around 4:30 AM. On the way, near an overbridge, the bus suddenly lost control. After hitting the bridge, it overturned into a deep gorge on the side of the road."
Sub-Inspector Mehar Singh, who reached the accident site, said that the weather was clear at the time of the incident and there was no fog. According to preliminary information and eyewitness accounts, the bus was travelling at high speed, which may have caused the driver to lose control.
"Preliminary information suggests the bus was moving at a high speed. The weather was clear at the time of the accident, and there was no fog. We are investigating the circumstances surrounding the accident to establish the exact cause," Singh said.
Sharing details, Sangrur Civil Hospital Senior Medical Officer (SMO) Dr. Vinod Kumar informed that 21 persons were brought to the hospital. Three of them were declared dead, while 18 passengers were given necessary treatment.
He said that considering the serious condition of 10 injured passengers, they were referred to Rajindra Hospital in Patiala through 108 ambulance services. The Patiala administration was also informed about the situation.
Remaining eight injured passengers are undergoing treatment at Sangrur Civil Hospital. Necessary medical tests and scans are being conducted," Dr Kumar said.
Meanwhile, the bodies of the deceased passengers have been kept in the hospital mortuary for post mortem.
ਸੰਗਰੂਰ ਵਿਖੇ PRTC ਬੱਸ ਨਾਲ ਵਾਪਰਿਆ ਦਰਦਨਾਕ ਹਾਦਸਾ ਬੇਹੱਦ ਦੁਖਦਾਈ ਹੈ। ਇਸ ਹਾਦਸੇ ਵਿੱਚ 3 ਕੀਮਤੀ ਜਾਨਾਂ ਚਲੀਆਂ ਗਈਆਂ ਅਤੇ ਕਰੀਬ ਦੋ ਦਰਜਨ ਲੋਕਾਂ ਦੇ ਜ਼ਖਮੀ ਹੋਣ ਦੀ ਖ਼ਬਰ ਹੈ। ਵਾਹਿਗੁਰੂ ਜੀ ਵਿਛੜੀਆਂ ਰੂਹਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਆਪਣੇ ਚਰਨਾਂ ਵਿੱਚ ਨਿਵਾਸ ਬਖਸ਼ਣ ਅਤੇ ਪੀੜਤ ਪਰਿਵਾਰਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਇਹ ਭਾਣਾ ਮੰਨਣ ਦਾ ਬਲ ਦੇਣ। ਜ਼ਖਮੀਆਂ ਦੇ ਜਲਦ ਸਿਹਤਯਾਬ ਹੋਣ ਦੀ ਅਰਦਾਸ ਕਰਦਾ ਹਾਂ।— Pargat Singh (@PargatSOfficial) November 11, 2026
Condoling the loss of lives, Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) president Pargat Singh said, "The tragic accident involving a PRTC bus in Sangrur is deeply distressing. Three precious lives have been lost in this incident, and it is reported that around two dozen people have sustained injuries. May Waheguru grant a place at His feet to the departed souls and provide the bereaved families with the strength to bear this immense loss. I pray for the speedy recovery of those who have been injured.
Police have initiated an investigation to ascertain the exact cause of the accident.
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