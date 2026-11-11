ETV Bharat / state

3 Killed, 24 Injured As 'Overspeeding' Punjab Roadways Bus Hits Overbridge, Falls Into Gorge In Sangrur

Sangrur: At least three passengers lost their lives and nearly two dozen others sustained injuries after a Punjab Roadways (PRTC) bus lost control, hit an overbridge and overturned into a deep gorge in Punjab's Sangrur district early Wednesday morning.

According to officials, 10 critically injured passengers have been referred to Rajindra Hospital in Patiala for further treatment.

As per preliminary information, the PRTC bus had departed with passengers from Sangrur at around 4:30 AM. Within a few minutes, the bus lost control near an overbridge, crashed into it and overturned into a deep gorge along the roadside, triggering panic.

Soon, locals and police personnel rushed to the spot and launched rescue operations. The injured passengers were subsequently shifted to Sangrur Civil Hospital by ambulance.

An injured woman, who was travelling on the bus, said, "The PRTC bus left Sangrur at around 4:30 AM. On the way, near an overbridge, the bus suddenly lost control. After hitting the bridge, it overturned into a deep gorge on the side of the road."

Sub-Inspector Mehar Singh, who reached the accident site, said that the weather was clear at the time of the incident and there was no fog. According to preliminary information and eyewitness accounts, the bus was travelling at high speed, which may have caused the driver to lose control.

"Preliminary information suggests the bus was moving at a high speed. The weather was clear at the time of the accident, and there was no fog. We are investigating the circumstances surrounding the accident to establish the exact cause," Singh said.