Punjab: SAD Sarpanch’s Husband Shot Dead At Night In Tarn Taran District
After being shot, Navdeep Singh was admitted to EMC Hospital in Amritsar in a critical condition, where he died during treatment.
Published : September 26, 2026 at 4:53 PM IST
Tarn Taran: Navdeep Singh Navi, husband of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) Sarpanch Kulwinder Kaur, was shot dead in village Gaggobua of Punjab’s Tarn Taran district late on Friday night. After being shot, Navdeep Singh was admitted to EMC Hospital in Amritsar in a critical condition, where he died during treatment.
"Late at night, they were standing outside the shop to get medicine for their daughter when the accused opened fire on them. Jugraj Singh's wife is a sarpanch, who had complained about drug smugglers a year ago, and they were attacked because of complaining about the smugglers," said a family member.
On getting the news of the death, family members and villagers gathered outside EMC Hospital and demanded justice from the police administration. The family demanded that the persons who are being accused of the attack should be arrested at the earliest and strict legal action should be taken.
However, police officer Jugraj Singh said, "Navdeep Navi was returning from his combine shop at night. He got into a fight with Sonu, alias Surinder Singh Sonu Kanda, and his associates. During this fight, due to old enmity, the other party opened fire on Navdeep Navi. During this, one bullet hit his left shoulder, after which he was brought to EMC Hospital in Amritsar for treatment. Navdeep Navi died during treatment."
The police officer said a case has been registered based on the statements of Navdeep Navi's kin against Surinder Singh, Nirmal Singh Nimma, and Arshdeep Singh. After the postmortem report comes, the body of the deceased will be handed over to his family members.
Political reactions poured in. "I am deeply saddened and shocked by the brutal murder of Akali leader Navdeep Singh Navi. I express my deepest sympathies to his family, especially his wife Kulwinder Kaur. Nine murders have taken place in less than two months in Tarn Taran alone. These incidents highlight the complete collapse of law and order. Criminals have become fearless while Punjabis are living under the shadow of fear,” Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Badal wrote on X.
"The Chief Minister, who also holds the Home Department, cannot shirk his responsibility. How many more lives will be lost before the Guru-defying Bhagwant Mann wakes up? Making excuses after every murder is no solution. Restore the rule of law, arrest the killers, and get justice for Navi's family."
"The police of the crude DGP has failed in Punjab's law and order situation, the government of the traitor Guru has failed! In Tarn Taran Sahib's Adda Gaggubuhha, the Sarpanch of the Shiromani Akali Dal, Navdeep Singh Navi, was shot dead in broad daylight because he used to raise his voice against anti-social elements,” Akali leader Bikram Majithia wrote on X.
“The funeral of law and order has begun in Punjab, where even the elected Sarpanch is not safe! The number of murders that have taken place in this black reign of the traitor Guru has not happened in any government till date! When the elected representatives of the people, the Sarpanch, are not safe, then where is the common Punjabi safe? Navi's martyrdom will mark the beginning of the end of the black reign of the traitor Guru!"
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