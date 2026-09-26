ETV Bharat / state

Punjab: SAD Sarpanch’s Husband Shot Dead At Night In Tarn Taran District

Tarn Taran: Navdeep Singh Navi, husband of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) Sarpanch Kulwinder Kaur, was shot dead in village Gaggobua of Punjab’s Tarn Taran district late on Friday night. After being shot, Navdeep Singh was admitted to EMC Hospital in Amritsar in a critical condition, where he died during treatment.

"Late at night, they were standing outside the shop to get medicine for their daughter when the accused opened fire on them. Jugraj Singh's wife is a sarpanch, who had complained about drug smugglers a year ago, and they were attacked because of complaining about the smugglers," said a family member.

On getting the news of the death, family members and villagers gathered outside EMC Hospital and demanded justice from the police administration. The family demanded that the persons who are being accused of the attack should be arrested at the earliest and strict legal action should be taken.

However, police officer Jugraj Singh said, "Navdeep Navi was returning from his combine shop at night. He got into a fight with Sonu, alias Surinder Singh Sonu Kanda, and his associates. During this fight, due to old enmity, the other party opened fire on Navdeep Navi. During this, one bullet hit his left shoulder, after which he was brought to EMC Hospital in Amritsar for treatment. Navdeep Navi died during treatment."

The police officer said a case has been registered based on the statements of Navdeep Navi's kin against Surinder Singh, Nirmal Singh Nimma, and Arshdeep Singh. After the postmortem report comes, the body of the deceased will be handed over to his family members.