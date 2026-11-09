ETV Bharat / state

Punjab Records 1,152 Stubble Burning Incidents On Diwali, Biggest Single-Day Spike In Season

Representational Picture ( PTI )

Chandigarh: Punjab has witnessed the sharpest single-day spike in paddy stubble-burning incidents on Diwali, with 1,152 farm fires recorded across the state.

Following this, the total number of stubble-burning incidents in the state has risen from 3,307 to 4,459 on Sunday.

The highest number of stubble-burning incidents has been reported from Tarn Taran district, where the total count has reached 654. Sangrur district recorded the highest number of new cases at 194, bringing its total count to 488. Ferozepur reported 157 new cases, bringing its total of 592, while Bathinda recorded 132 new cases, reaching a total of 406. Furthermore, 92 new cases were reported in Patiala, 91 in Barnala, and 71 in Ludhiana. So far, approximately 91.4 percent of the paddy harvesting has been completed across the state. The administration has initiated strict action against those who violate stubble burning regulations. Enforcement agencies have registered 884 FIRs under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and marked 1,017 red entries in the land revenue records of farmers found burning stubble.