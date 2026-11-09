Punjab Records 1,152 Stubble Burning Incidents On Diwali, Biggest Single-Day Spike In Season
Of the 1,152 single-day farm fires reported in Punjab on Diwali, Sangrur registered the highest new cases followed by Ferozepur and Bathinda districts.
Published : November 9, 2026 at 2:38 PM IST
Chandigarh: Punjab has witnessed the sharpest single-day spike in paddy stubble-burning incidents on Diwali, with 1,152 farm fires recorded across the state.
Following this, the total number of stubble-burning incidents in the state has risen from 3,307 to 4,459 on Sunday.
The highest number of stubble-burning incidents has been reported from Tarn Taran district, where the total count has reached 654.
Sangrur district recorded the highest number of new cases at 194, bringing its total count to 488. Ferozepur reported 157 new cases, bringing its total of 592, while Bathinda recorded 132 new cases, reaching a total of 406.
Furthermore, 92 new cases were reported in Patiala, 91 in Barnala, and 71 in Ludhiana. So far, approximately 91.4 percent of the paddy harvesting has been completed across the state.
The administration has initiated strict action against those who violate stubble burning regulations. Enforcement agencies have registered 884 FIRs under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and marked 1,017 red entries in the land revenue records of farmers found burning stubble.
Fines amounting to over Rs 62 lakh have been imposed in 1,228 cases as environmental compensation, of which more than Rs 32 lakh has already been recovered. Action has also been initiated against 18 nodal officers for negligence in their duties.
Despite repeated warnings and fines imposed by the administration, farmers continue to burn stubble as they have very little time left to clear their fields for sowing wheat.
Due to the bursting of firecrackers combined with the toxic smoke from the ongoing burning of stubble in fields, air quality in several cities across Punjab has reached an extremely dangerous level on Monday.
According to the latest data, the Air Quality Index (AQI) in Patiala city has been recorded at a critical level of 499, placing it 21st on the list of the world's most polluted cities. The situation in the industrial city of Ludhiana is also highly concerning, where the AQI has reached nearly 446, rendering the air completely unfit for breathing. Furthermore, in Jalandhar, Amritsar, and Mandi Gobindgarh, a thick blanket of smog has spread due to air pollution.
According to health experts, the fine PM2.5 particles present in the air are causing damage to the lungs and children, elderly people, and those with respiratory problems have been strictly advised to remain indoors.
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