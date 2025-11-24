ETV Bharat / state

Punjab: Raja Billa Gangster Killed During Encounter In Amritsar

Accused Raja Billa died during treatment after being injured in the police encounter near Raiya village. ( ETV Bharat )

Amritsar: In another major action against gangsters in Punjab, the state police shot down another wanted gangster involved in an extortion and firing case. The encounter occurred early Monday morning, November 24, in Raiya village, Baba Bakala constituency, Amritsar, when police confronted the suspect.

During the exchange of gunfire, police wounded one of the criminals, who died later in the hospital.

How Did The Operation Unfold?

Giving details of the incident, DIG Border Range Sandeep Goyal said, “Recently, a shopkeeper in Dhoolka village was shot dead after he refused to pay Rs 50 lakh extortion money. Following this serious case, the police conducted ongoing raids and checkpoints to track down the accused. After receiving information about their whereabouts, police formed teams.”