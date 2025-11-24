Punjab: Raja Billa Gangster Killed During Encounter In Amritsar
A wanted criminal involved in a Rs 50 lakh extortion-murder case was killed in an Amritsar encounter, while another accused was arrested.
Published : November 24, 2025 at 3:23 PM IST
Amritsar: In another major action against gangsters in Punjab, the state police shot down another wanted gangster involved in an extortion and firing case. The encounter occurred early Monday morning, November 24, in Raiya village, Baba Bakala constituency, Amritsar, when police confronted the suspect.
During the exchange of gunfire, police wounded one of the criminals, who died later in the hospital.
How Did The Operation Unfold?
Giving details of the incident, DIG Border Range Sandeep Goyal said, “Recently, a shopkeeper in Dhoolka village was shot dead after he refused to pay Rs 50 lakh extortion money. Following this serious case, the police conducted ongoing raids and checkpoints to track down the accused. After receiving information about their whereabouts, police formed teams.”
Based on a tip-off, the police approached the Raiya canal and surrounded the suspects. When they attempted to escape, they fired at the police, resulting in both suspects being shot in retaliatory fire.
The critically injured suspect, Raja Billa of Tarn Taran, was taken to Amritsar hospital, where he died during treatment. The second suspect, a resident of Krishna Nagar, Amritsar, was arrested at the scene, according to the DIG.
This police operation represents a key breakthrough in the ongoing investigation of the high-profile extortion and murder case targeting local shopkeepers.
DIG Sandeep Goyal stated that strict action against criminal elements will continue and that the remaining members of the gang will soon be arrested.
