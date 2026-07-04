Punjab Power Crunch Hits Industry As Demand Soars; Farmers Warn Of Statewide Protest
Industrial bodies blamed repeated power curbs for disrupting production as Punjab grappled with record electricity demand during the paddy cultivation season.
Published : July 4, 2026 at 2:44 PM IST
Ludhiana: Punjab's industries are bearing the brunt of the state's rising electricity demand, with industrial bodies alleging that repeated power restrictions and unannounced outages are disrupting manufacturing, even as the paddy transplantation season is pushing up electricity consumption in the agriculture sector.
According to the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL), the state's peak power demand touched 17,147 MW on June 29 and 17,085 MW on June 30. Following recent rainfall, the demand has now declined to around 14,000 MW.
To manage the rising load, PSPCL has been issuing repeated notices to industries, asking them to reduce electricity consumption. At the same time, the ongoing paddy season has significantly increased demand from the agriculture sector.
Farmer organisations have given the government an ultimatum to ensure adequate electricity supply by July 5. They have warned of statewide demonstrations outside Punjab Power Corporation offices on July 6 if sufficient power is not provided.
Punjab has lakhs of MSMEs, which PSPCL classifies into different categories. Industries requiring up to 50 kW fall under the Small Power Supply category; those consuming 50-100 kW fall under the Medium Supply category; and those requiring 100-2,500 kW fall under the Large Supply category.
The utility also offers a Special Night Tariff, under which industries operating between 10 pm and 6 am are charged Rs 5.50 per unit, in addition to fixed charges. Certain rebates linked to voltage levels are also available for eligible industrial consumers.
Industry Bodies Protest Power Curbs
Avtar Singh Bhogal, Senior Vice-President of the United Cycle & Parts Manufacturers Association (UCPMA), said industries have been struggling with a severe power shortage over the past several days.
"Farmers and domestic consumers are receiving free electricity. Power is also being used for roads and shopping malls. But whenever consumption has to be reduced, the government directly targets industries," he said.
Bhogal said industries first received notices offering a 50-paise-per-unit rebate for shifting electricity consumption to night hours. However, a subsequent notice directed industrial units to remain completely shut during peak hours between 6 pm and 10 pm, making it difficult for factories to operate.
"How are we expected to run our factories under these conditions? Workers are already sitting idle because machines cannot operate during these restrictions. Instead of putting the entire burden on industry, the government should first regulate areas where free electricity is being supplied," he said.
He added that industries are among the state's biggest taxpayers.
"We pay taxes and contribute significantly to government revenue, yet the additional burden of electricity shortages is being placed on us. The government should have planned in advance to meet the expected rise in demand," Bhogal said.
It should be noted that Punjab is home to a wide range of industries, including bicycle and bicycle parts, automobiles and auto components, light engineering, machine tools, leather and sports goods, petrochemicals, among others.
Most industrial units are concentrated in Ludhiana, Jalandhar, Amritsar and Mandi Gobindgarh.
According to the MSME Department, 1,694,720 industrial units are registered in Punjab, while official estimates put the total number of MSMEs in the state at around 2,137,630. Across India, there are approximately 78.3 million MSMEs.
Industry Blames Policy Failures
Upkar Singh Ahuja, President of the Chamber of Industrial and Commercial Undertakings (CICU), which represents more than 1,700 industrial units, said the worsening electricity crisis reflects years of inadequate planning.
"The electricity problem has been increasing for quite some time. One of the biggest reasons is the lack of long-term planning by successive governments. The recent spell of intense heat has pushed electricity demand even higher," he said.
Ahuja said uninterrupted power supply to farmers was necessary because agriculture sustains the country's food security, but questioned the policy of providing free electricity to households.
"Farmers need electricity because they feed the nation. However, free electricity for households should be reviewed. We were hoping industrial activity would improve in July after the Iran-Israel conflict, but the worsening electricity shortage has further affected business," he said.
Industrial associations have urged the Punjab government to immediately address unannounced power cuts, saying frequent interruptions severely affect factories where machinery operates continuously.
According to industry representatives, every unexpected outage halts production, leaves workers idle and increases operational losses.
They have also called for a long-term power policy and urged both the state and Central governments to extend solar subsidies to industries, similar to those available for residential consumers.
"India receives sunlight for nearly 300 days every year. Solar energy is one of the country's best renewable resources. Just as households receive subsidies for rooftop solar systems, industries should also receive similar support so that dependence on the power grid can be reduced," industry representatives said.
Government Cites Unprecedented Demand
The Punjab government has maintained that the current situation is the result of an unprecedented spike in electricity demand caused by extreme heat.
Power Minister Aman Arora recently said, "The electricity problem is not limited to Punjab. It is being witnessed across the country because rising temperatures have sharply increased power demand, making it difficult to manage supplies."
Cabinet Minister Harjot Singh Bains, during a visit to Ludhiana, said electricity demand had already begun to ease after the rainfall.
"During the past few days, power demand had crossed 17,000 MW. However, it has now declined to nearly 14,000 MW. We hope the situation will improve and the difficulties being faced by industries will soon be resolved," he said.
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