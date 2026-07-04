ETV Bharat / state

Punjab Power Crunch Hits Industry As Demand Soars; Farmers Warn Of Statewide Protest

Ludhiana: Punjab's industries are bearing the brunt of the state's rising electricity demand, with industrial bodies alleging that repeated power restrictions and unannounced outages are disrupting manufacturing, even as the paddy transplantation season is pushing up electricity consumption in the agriculture sector.

According to the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL), the state's peak power demand touched 17,147 MW on June 29 and 17,085 MW on June 30. Following recent rainfall, the demand has now declined to around 14,000 MW.

To manage the rising load, PSPCL has been issuing repeated notices to industries, asking them to reduce electricity consumption. At the same time, the ongoing paddy season has significantly increased demand from the agriculture sector.

Farmer organisations have given the government an ultimatum to ensure adequate electricity supply by July 5. They have warned of statewide demonstrations outside Punjab Power Corporation offices on July 6 if sufficient power is not provided.

Punjab has lakhs of MSMEs, which PSPCL classifies into different categories. Industries requiring up to 50 kW fall under the Small Power Supply category; those consuming 50-100 kW fall under the Medium Supply category; and those requiring 100-2,500 kW fall under the Large Supply category.

The utility also offers a Special Night Tariff, under which industries operating between 10 pm and 6 am are charged Rs 5.50 per unit, in addition to fixed charges. Certain rebates linked to voltage levels are also available for eligible industrial consumers.

Industry Bodies Protest Power Curbs

Avtar Singh Bhogal, Senior Vice-President of the United Cycle & Parts Manufacturers Association (UCPMA), said industries have been struggling with a severe power shortage over the past several days.

"Farmers and domestic consumers are receiving free electricity. Power is also being used for roads and shopping malls. But whenever consumption has to be reduced, the government directly targets industries," he said.

Bhogal said industries first received notices offering a 50-paise-per-unit rebate for shifting electricity consumption to night hours. However, a subsequent notice directed industrial units to remain completely shut during peak hours between 6 pm and 10 pm, making it difficult for factories to operate.

"How are we expected to run our factories under these conditions? Workers are already sitting idle because machines cannot operate during these restrictions. Instead of putting the entire burden on industry, the government should first regulate areas where free electricity is being supplied," he said.

He added that industries are among the state's biggest taxpayers.

"We pay taxes and contribute significantly to government revenue, yet the additional burden of electricity shortages is being placed on us. The government should have planned in advance to meet the expected rise in demand," Bhogal said.

It should be noted that Punjab is home to a wide range of industries, including bicycle and bicycle parts, automobiles and auto components, light engineering, machine tools, leather and sports goods, petrochemicals, among others.

Most industrial units are concentrated in Ludhiana, Jalandhar, Amritsar and Mandi Gobindgarh.