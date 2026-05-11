ETV Bharat / state

Punjab: Polling For 105 Municipal Bodies On May 26, Counting On May 29

Chandigarh: Polling for 105 municipal bodies in Punjab, including eight municipal corporations, is scheduled for May 26, as announced by State Election Commissioner Raj Kamal Chaudhury on Monday. Vote counting will take place on May 29.

Addressing the media here, Chaudhury shared details about the elections, stating that they will occur in the following eight municipal corporations: Mohali, Bathinda, Abohar, Barnala, Kapurthala, Moga, Batala, and Pathankot. Additionally, elections will be held for 76 municipal councils and 21 Nagar Panchayats, totalling 2,019 wards across the 105 municipal bodies, he added.

With the announcement of the election schedule, the Model Code of Conduct has come into immediate effect. Chaudhury noted that there are 3,672,932 registered voters for these municipal bodies, which include 1,773,716 women. Polling will occur across 3,977 stations, operating from 8 am to 5 pm.