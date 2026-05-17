ETV Bharat / state

Punjab Police Solve Gurdaspur Grenade Throw Case, Three Arrested

Chandigarh: In a major breakthrough amidst the ongoing drive to make Punjab a safe and secure state, Gurdaspur Police in coordination with Counter Intelligence (CI) Punjab solved the grenade throw case with the arrest of three accused and recovered one more hand grenade from their possession, said Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav here on Sunday.

Those arrested have been identified as Amarjit Singh, alias Billa, a resident of Ganesh Nagar in Rama Mandi in Jalandhar; Karanjit Singh, alias Karan, a resident of Tarapur in Amritsar; and Satnam Singh, a resident of Boparai village in Amritsar.

As per information, an unexploded hand grenade was found near a shop situated at Geeta Bhawan Road in Gurdaspur on April 27. After defusing it by the bomb squad, the grenade was secured by the police. DGP Yadav said that following extensive probe into the case the police have identified the accused involved in hurling the hand grenade near the shop premises.

During investigation, another hand grenade was also recovered from the residence of arrested accused Amarjit Singh, he said. The DGP said that preliminary investigation has revealed that the accused were acting on the directions of a foreign-based handler and had received two hand grenades from the handler.