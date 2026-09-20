Punjab Police Seize 47.3 Kg Heroin, Weapons In Faridkot; Four Held
DGP Gaurav Yadav said the accused have links to a network involved in cross-border smuggling of heroin and illegal arms. A case has been registered.
Published : September 20, 2026 at 4:15 PM IST
Chandigarh: Busting a cross-border heroin smuggling racket, the Punjab Police on Sunday nabbed four operatives from Faridkot and seized 47.3 kg of heroin, three pistols, three magazines, 15 cartridges, and two vehicles, DGP Gaurav Yadav said.
As per preliminary investigation, the accused have links with a network involved in cross-border smuggling of heroin and illegal arms into Punjab, he said, adding that the FIR was registered in Faridkot. Further investigation is underway to uncover the wider network and establish its linkages.
The arrested accused have been identified as Ankush, a resident of Ghubaya; Mangal Singh, a resident of Panje Ke Utar; Sachin alias Sanju, a resident of Parbhat Singh Wala; and Anmol Singh, a resident of Lamochar Khurd. All are from Ferozpur.
Sharing operational details, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Gurbans Singh Bains said that during special nakabandi for the forthcoming Baba Farid Agman Purab, a team from CIA Faridkot intercepted a Honda City car on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday.
In a major breakthrough, @FaridkotPolice busts a cross-border heroin smuggling network, apprehends 4 operatives and recovers 47.3 kg heroin, 3 pistols, 3 magazines, 15 cartridges and 2 vehicles.— DGP Punjab Police (@DGPPunjabPolice) September 20, 2026
Preliminary investigation reveals that the arrested accused are linked to a network… pic.twitter.com/Xw9fzRRWGs
The team apprehended its four occupants and seized the massive consignment of 47.3 kg of heroin along with the illegal weapons and ammunition during a search, he said.
"The probe has also revealed that the gang was receiving consignments of heroin and weapons via drones from across the border in Fazilka and Ferozepur districts for distribution in the state. Further investigation is ongoing," he added.
On Saturday, Counter Intelligence (CI) Amritsar busted another cross-border narcotics smuggling module with the arrest of three key operatives and recovery of 17 kg of heroin from their possession.
Police had identified the arrested as Prince, Malkit Singh, and Rajinder Singh, all residents of Kot Mit Singh in Amritsar. Apart from the heroin, police teams also impounded a car used for transporting the contraband.
With the latest seizure, CI Amritsar has pushed the total recovery of heroin to 54 kg in four days, having previously recovered consignments of 27 kg and 10 kg.
On Friday, one person was held with 10 kg of heroin. On September 16, four persons were held with 27 kg of heroin and a foreign-made .30 bore PX5 pistol with three cartridges.
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