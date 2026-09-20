ETV Bharat / state

Punjab Police Seize 47.3 Kg Heroin, Weapons In Faridkot; Four Held

Chandigarh: Busting a cross-border heroin smuggling racket, the Punjab Police on Sunday nabbed four operatives from Faridkot and seized 47.3 kg of heroin, three pistols, three magazines, 15 cartridges, and two vehicles, DGP Gaurav Yadav said.

As per preliminary investigation, the accused have links with a network involved in cross-border smuggling of heroin and illegal arms into Punjab, he said, adding that the FIR was registered in Faridkot. Further investigation is underway to uncover the wider network and establish its linkages.

The arrested accused have been identified as Ankush, a resident of Ghubaya; Mangal Singh, a resident of Panje Ke Utar; Sachin alias Sanju, a resident of Parbhat Singh Wala; and Anmol Singh, a resident of Lamochar Khurd. All are from Ferozpur.

Sharing operational details, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Gurbans Singh Bains said that during special nakabandi for the forthcoming Baba Farid Agman Purab, a team from CIA Faridkot intercepted a Honda City car on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday.