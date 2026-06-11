Punjab Police Seize 30 Kg Heroin, Arrest Six Linked To Cross-Border Drug Smuggling Network
Amritsar Commissionerate Police investigation has revealed that the accused were linked to a Dubai-based smuggler and the network was operating in a highly organised manner.
Published : June 11, 2026 at 3:22 PM IST
Amritsar: Punjab Police has busted a cross-border drug smuggling network and arrested six accused with 30.45 kg of heroin. Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav shared details of the operation on social media, describing it as a major success in the state's ongoing drive against drug trafficking.
"In a major success, Amritsar Commissionerate Police has busted a gang involved in cross-border drug smuggling, arrested six accused and recovered 30.45 kg heroin. Initial investigation has revealed that the arrested accused were linked to a Dubai-based smuggler," the DGP said.
According to police officials, the network was operating in a highly organised manner and was allegedly involved in large-scale drug smuggling in the state. Several important leads have emerged during the interrogation of the accused, and police are now trying to trace the entire network.
An FIR has been registered at Chheharta police station in Amritsar under the NDPS Act. Further investigation is underway to establish backward and forward linkages, identify other associates involved in the network, trace the financial trail and uncover possible international connections.
Police said the anti-drug campaign will continue with full force. The DGP reiterated that Punjab Police remains committed to dismantling drug trafficking networks and making the state drug-free.
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