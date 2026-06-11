ETV Bharat / state

Punjab Police Seize 30 Kg Heroin, Arrest Six Linked To Cross-Border Drug Smuggling Network

Amritsar: Punjab Police has busted a cross-border drug smuggling network and arrested six accused with 30.45 kg of heroin. Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav shared details of the operation on social media, describing it as a major success in the state's ongoing drive against drug trafficking.

"In a major success, Amritsar Commissionerate Police has busted a gang involved in cross-border drug smuggling, arrested six accused and recovered 30.45 kg heroin. Initial investigation has revealed that the arrested accused were linked to a Dubai-based smuggler," the DGP said.

According to police officials, the network was operating in a highly organised manner and was allegedly involved in large-scale drug smuggling in the state. Several important leads have emerged during the interrogation of the accused, and police are now trying to trace the entire network.