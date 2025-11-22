ETV Bharat / state

Punjab: 50 Kg Heroin Recovered, Trans-Border Drug Trafficking Module Busted

Chandigarh: In a major recovery of narcotics, Punjab Police's Anti-Narcotics Task Force on Saturday recovered 50 kg of heroin after busting a trans-border drug trafficking module, officials said. Sandeep Singh alias Seepa, a notorious drug smuggler and a resident of village Shanna Sher Singh Wala in Kapurthala district, was arrested in connection with the recovery of the heroin, police said.

Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said that apart from recovering a big haul of heroin, the police also impounded his white car in which he was travelling. Preliminary investigation revealed that this trans-border shipment of 50 kg of heroin was sent by Pakistan-based and ISI-supported smugglers.

Sandeep is a history-sheeter with eight criminal cases, including five under the Narcotics Drugs Psychotropic Substances Act, registered against him, indicating his deep involvement in organised drug trafficking. He was recently released from Kapurthala Jail, the DGP said.