Punjab Police Nab Two ISI Terror Operatives With Rocket Launcher In Amritsar

Sharing details with the media, the SSP said, "The arrested accused have been identified as Mehakdeep Singh alias Mehak of Wadali Chheharta and Aditya alias Aadhi of Bhagga Chhina under Rajasansi police station. An RPG-22 Netto anti-tank rocket launcher, a motorcycle and a mobile phone have been recovered from the duo aged between 18 and 19. They were in touch with an ISI operative."

Amritsar: In a major joint operation with the central agency on Tuesday, the special cell of Amritsar Rural Police nabbed two terror operatives of the Pakistani intelligence agency ISI with an anti-tank rocket launcher. The operation was carried out under the leadership of Amritsar Rural SSP Maninder Singh.

Singh said, police received a tip-off that the accused were working with Harpreet Singh alias Vicky, a resident of Jathol under Gharinda police station, who is currently lodged in Ferozepur jail. Harpreet had ordered an RPG-22 rocket launcher through his contacts with ISI, which was to be obtained and supplied by Mehakdeep. A case has been registered under Sections 3, 4 and 5 under the Explosive Substances Act and Section 113 of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at Gharinda police station, he added.

"The RPG was intended for a targeted terror attack. FIR has been registered at PS Gharinda, Amritsar. Further investigation is underway to unearth the entire network," Punjab DGP shared on X.

Police said a case under the NDPS Act is already registered against Harpreet at Gate Hakeem police station. Investigation into the latest case is in progress, and the possibility of more arrests cannot be ruled out. Harpreet will also be brought to Amritsar on a production warrant for questioning, they added.