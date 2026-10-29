ETV Bharat / state

Punjab Police Nab Man From Faridabad For Link To Terror Activities

Faridabad: The Punjab Police have arrested a person from Haryana's Faridabad for alleged involvement in a conspiracy related to terrorist activities, officials said on Thursday.

The accused has been identified as Kulwant Ali from Punjab's Ferozpur, who worked as a handler of the Shahzad Bhatti network, a Pakistan-based terror syndicate linked to grenade, IED and petrol bomb attacks and targeted killings across India.

A joint team of Punjab and Faridabad police conducted the operation on Wednesday and arrested him, police said. "In a joint operation, the accused was arrested on Tuesday, and a team of Punjab Police took him to Punjab," a Faridabad police spokesperson said.

He was wanted in connection with two major cases in Punjab and Rajasthan. Authorities are investigating his potential links to the Pakistani intelligence agency, ISI. Based on information gathered during the investigation, Punjab Police got input that Ali was visiting his aunt's residence in Panchayati Jhuggi village.

According to the Punjab Police, Ali is accused of being involved in a conspiracy to carry out a hand grenade attack under the jurisdiction of the Jalalabad City police station in Punjab's Fazilka on September 13. Furthermore, he was also wanted in connection with the recovery of eight kilograms of RDX in Rajasthan's Sri Ganganagar.

The Punjab Police are currently working to determine how he reached Faridabad and whether he had an active network of associates or contacts in the area. "An investigation is underway into Kulwant Ali's alleged contact with Shahzad Bhatti network and his potential ties to Pakistan's intelligence agency, the ISI," an official said.

Investigators are looking into whether there is any connection between the hand grenade attack in Jalalabad and the recovery of RDX in Sri Ganganagar. Furthermore, the scrutiny of the accused's mobile phone, contacts, financial transactions, and potential associates is considered crucial to the investigation.