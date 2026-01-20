ETV Bharat / state

Punjab Police Kill Notorious Gangster Mani Prince Soorma In Encounter

Amritsar: Under the campaign launched by the Punjab Government and DGP Punjab to make the state drug-free and gangster-free, the Amritsar Police got a big success when the notorious gangster Mani Prince alias Mani Soorma was killed in an encounter conducted on the basis of intelligence information. Talking to the media, DIG Border Range Sandeep Goyal stated that as a part of the anti-gangster campaign being run by the Punjab Government and DGP Punjab, gangster Mani Prince Soorma was killed in an encounter with the police.

Mani Prince Soorma belonged to the Tarn Taran district and had about 50 criminal cases registered against him. These include serious cases like murder, attempt to murder, NDPS Act, Arms Act and robbery. In some cases, he was already convicted, while in many cases, the police were looking for him.

Goyal said, "He was arrested during a brief encounter with the police on January 12 and admitted to Guru Nanak Dev Hospital, Amritsar, for treatment, from where he escaped from police custody on January 14. Taking this matter seriously, special teams were formed under the leadership of SSP Amritsar Rural."