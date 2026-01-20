Punjab Police Kill Notorious Gangster Mani Prince Soorma In Encounter
Mani Prince Soorma belonged to the Tarn Taran district and had about 50 criminal cases registered against him.
Published : January 20, 2026 at 8:23 PM IST
Amritsar: Under the campaign launched by the Punjab Government and DGP Punjab to make the state drug-free and gangster-free, the Amritsar Police got a big success when the notorious gangster Mani Prince alias Mani Soorma was killed in an encounter conducted on the basis of intelligence information. Talking to the media, DIG Border Range Sandeep Goyal stated that as a part of the anti-gangster campaign being run by the Punjab Government and DGP Punjab, gangster Mani Prince Soorma was killed in an encounter with the police.
Mani Prince Soorma belonged to the Tarn Taran district and had about 50 criminal cases registered against him. These include serious cases like murder, attempt to murder, NDPS Act, Arms Act and robbery. In some cases, he was already convicted, while in many cases, the police were looking for him.
Goyal said, "He was arrested during a brief encounter with the police on January 12 and admitted to Guru Nanak Dev Hospital, Amritsar, for treatment, from where he escaped from police custody on January 14. Taking this matter seriously, special teams were formed under the leadership of SSP Amritsar Rural."
Based on the information from the intelligence, a trap was laid by the police in the area of Gharinda police station today. When an attempt was made to stop the gangster, he opened fire on the police with a foreign pistol. Due to the bulletproof jackets worn by the police personnel, no casualties were sustained, and the gangster was killed in the retaliatory action.
DIG Goyal, while praising the Special Cell, DSP, SHO and the entire police team, said that the Punjab Police is fully committed to the safety of society. He made it clear that no one who takes the law into their own hands will be spared. According to him, the forensic team is collecting evidence at the spot, and further investigations will be carried out after the full report is received.
He also said that any man or woman who was involved in his escape during treatment at Guru Nanak Dev Hospital will also be investigated, adding that they have also registered a case against two of their employees.