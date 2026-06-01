ETV Bharat / state

Punjab Police Intensifies Hunt To Nab Bikram Singh Majithia

Amritsar: Multiple police teams are conducting searches at different locations across Punjab to track down Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia after he allegedly led a mob that forcibly freed an arrested accused from police custody here on Sunday.

Police have also raided Majithia's residence in Amritsar, but he continues to elude them.

Giving details of Sunday's incident, police officer Suhail Mir said that Jobanpreet Singh, a resident of Soian Kalan, was arrested in a criminal case and was being interrogated at the Majitha police station when Majithia, along with a large number of his supporters, barged in and forcibly took away the accused.

He also allegedly tore down papers, displayed weapons and attempted to snatch the SSP's mobile phone.

This incident left the police red-faced, after which 12 special teams were formed by the police to hunt down Majithia and others involved in this incident.