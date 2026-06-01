Punjab Police Intensifies Hunt To Nab Bikram Singh Majithia
Shiromani Akali Dal leader accused of forcibly releasing an accused from police station
Published : June 1, 2026 at 1:57 PM IST
Amritsar: Multiple police teams are conducting searches at different locations across Punjab to track down Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia after he allegedly led a mob that forcibly freed an arrested accused from police custody here on Sunday.
Police have also raided Majithia's residence in Amritsar, but he continues to elude them.
Giving details of Sunday's incident, police officer Suhail Mir said that Jobanpreet Singh, a resident of Soian Kalan, was arrested in a criminal case and was being interrogated at the Majitha police station when Majithia, along with a large number of his supporters, barged in and forcibly took away the accused.
He also allegedly tore down papers, displayed weapons and attempted to snatch the SSP's mobile phone.
This incident left the police red-faced, after which 12 special teams were formed by the police to hunt down Majithia and others involved in this incident.
Taking a tough stand, police asserted that strict action would be taken against those who took the law into their own hands. The accused are being identified on the basis of the FIR registered in the case and raids are being conducted at various places to arrest them, a police officer said.
The official said that no one involved in the incident, no matter how influential he may be, will be spared, and all the accused will be arrested soon.
On the raid on the house of Majithia, Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal described it as a political vendetta.
"This is nothing but a political vendetta. They tried their best to defeat Majithia in the election. First, they tried to cancel the votes, then booth capturing, but still Majithia won. Now they have made a new issue to put Majithia in jail. This is a planned action by the Punjab government."
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