ETV Bharat / state

Punjab Police Install Suggestion/Complaint Boxes At Bathinda Village For Info On Drug Traffickers

Bathinda: To increase public participation in the campaign against the drug menace, Punjab police are installing suggestion/complaint boxes in areas identified as 'hotspots' for drug-related activities to get information on drug traffickers.

As part of this, such boxes have been installed at Ablu village in the Bathinda district at the direction of the DSP, and villagers have been urged to provide information regarding anyone who consumes or sells drugs in the locality.

Village panchayat members Jaspal Singh, Inderjit Singh, and Baldev Singh said the move will enable the public to share information regarding drug trafficking and provide suggestions for drug prevention. The objective is not merely to take action against drug traffickers, but also to engage the community—particularly at the village level — in the campaign.

"Residents are aware of those selling drugs or luring youth into substance abuse. Yet they hesitate to approach the police directly. In such cases, these boxes can serve as an additional channel for them to convey their concerns and information to the police," a police official said.

Moreover, any information shared by villagers will be kept strictly confidential, and individuals have been directed not to write their names/addresses on the notes. These boxes are opened every week, and the police investigate the suggestions and complaints received from the public, taking appropriate action accordingly.

Villagers said that while the drug trade has been curbed to a significant extent compared to the past, there are still some individuals operating under the patronage of the police administration to sell drugs and ruin the lives of the youth.