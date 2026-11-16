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Punjab Police Head Constable Found Dead In Gurdaspur; Family Suspects Murder

Police have launched a murder probe after a head constable was found dead and his family alleged he was fatally shot during a robbery.

Punjab Police Head Constable Found Dead In Gurdaspur; Family Suspects Murder
Family of deceased head constable Vinod Kumar (inset) mourning (ETV Bharat)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : November 16, 2026 at 3:22 PM IST

3 Min Read
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Gurdaspur: A Punjab Police head constable was found dead under mysterious circumstances near the Mankaur bypass here, officials said on Monday. Police launched a murder investigation after his family alleged he was shot dead during a robbery.

The deceased, Vinod Kumar (42), was posted in Sujanpur and had recently been promoted. He was undergoing training at the Police Training Centre in Jahankhelan. The resident of Krishna Nagar village was returning home from an assignment in Sangrur when the incident occurred.

According to the family, Kumar called his brother, Ram Lal, around 9.15 pm on Sunday to inform that he had reached near Purana Shala and asked to be picked up at the bypass in 15 minutes. “When Ram Lal arrived at the spot, Kumar was missing. Following a search by relatives and locals, his body was found nearby,” they said.

Ram Lal and the deceased’s mother, Kunti Devi, alleged that Kumar had injuries on his body which indicated he had been shot dead. “His personal belongings were also missing, which raised our suspicions of a robbery-motivated killing,” they said.

After receiving the information, police reached the spot and shifted the body to the Gurdaspur Civil Hospital for postmortem and other legal formalities. “A probe is underway to determine the exact cause of death. We are examining all aspects related to the incident,” police said

Kumar is survived by two young children, nine-year-old Raghav and five-year-old Prince.

Opposition reacts to incident

Former president of Punjab BJP Sunil Jakhar hit out at the state government over the incident. “In Punjab today, only the thugs, gangsters, and drug traffickers patronised by the Aam Aadmi Party are safe. Ordinary citizens are no longer safe, and neither are the police. This situation must change,” he wrote on X and expressed condolences to Kumar’s family.

Shiromani Akali Dal's (SAD) senior leader Bikram Majithia also reacted to the incident and wrote, “Police personnel Vinod Kumar’s blood-soaked body found in Gurdaspur, suspected gunshot injury. If policemen are not safe, how can ordinary Punjabis be? Several police personnel have been shot dead earlier too.”

Majithia also targeted the Bhagwant Mann government of Punjab, saying that “law and order have collapsed” in border districts. “Officials repeat that investigations are underway, but when will the killings in Punjab stop?”

Recent similar incident in Assam

Last month, a similar incident took place in Assam’s Bongaigaon, where the partially decomposed body of a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) in the Assam Chief Minister's Special Vigilance Cell was found in a hotel room on October 22.

Khargeswar Rabha (56) was found dead in room number 102 of Hotel Jahnavi Regency in the town.

Police said Rabha had booked the hotel room and checked in on October 18. The hotel staff, who neither saw him nor heard from him after he ordered dinner on the night of October 20, grew suspicious and informed the police. On opening the room, the police officer’s body was found lying on the bed.

Following an inquest by an executive magistrate, the body was sent for post-mortem examination.

Also Read

  1. Assam CM's Vigilance Cell Officer Found Dead In Bongaigaon Hotel Under Mysterious Circumstances
  2. Bihar Migrant Worker Found Dead At Highway Construction Site In Uttar Pradesh

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PUNJAB COP FOUND DEAD
PUNJAB HEAD CONSTABLE FOUND DEAD
HEAD CONSTABLE FOUND DEAD

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