ETV Bharat / state

Punjab Police Head Constable Found Dead In Gurdaspur; Family Suspects Murder

Gurdaspur: A Punjab Police head constable was found dead under mysterious circumstances near the Mankaur bypass here, officials said on Monday. Police launched a murder investigation after his family alleged he was shot dead during a robbery.

The deceased, Vinod Kumar (42), was posted in Sujanpur and had recently been promoted. He was undergoing training at the Police Training Centre in Jahankhelan. The resident of Krishna Nagar village was returning home from an assignment in Sangrur when the incident occurred.

According to the family, Kumar called his brother, Ram Lal, around 9.15 pm on Sunday to inform that he had reached near Purana Shala and asked to be picked up at the bypass in 15 minutes. “When Ram Lal arrived at the spot, Kumar was missing. Following a search by relatives and locals, his body was found nearby,” they said.

Ram Lal and the deceased’s mother, Kunti Devi, alleged that Kumar had injuries on his body which indicated he had been shot dead. “His personal belongings were also missing, which raised our suspicions of a robbery-motivated killing,” they said.

After receiving the information, police reached the spot and shifted the body to the Gurdaspur Civil Hospital for postmortem and other legal formalities. “A probe is underway to determine the exact cause of death. We are examining all aspects related to the incident,” police said

Kumar is survived by two young children, nine-year-old Raghav and five-year-old Prince.

Opposition reacts to incident

Former president of Punjab BJP Sunil Jakhar hit out at the state government over the incident. “In Punjab today, only the thugs, gangsters, and drug traffickers patronised by the Aam Aadmi Party are safe. Ordinary citizens are no longer safe, and neither are the police. This situation must change,” he wrote on X and expressed condolences to Kumar’s family.