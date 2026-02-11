ETV Bharat / state

Punjab Police Foils Pak-Backed Terror Plot, Seizes IED; One arrested In Amritsar

Yadav said preliminary investigation indicated that the accused was in contact with a foreign-based handler acting under the instructions of Pakistan-based handlers.

Chandigarh: Punjab Police has foiled a terror plot backed by Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence with the recovery of an RDX-based improvised explosive device and arrest of one person in Amritsar, DGP Gaurav Yadav said on Tuesday. The accused has been identified as Rahul Kumar alias Gaju, a resident of Chamrang Road in Amritsar, who worked as an assistant in a salon.

The probe also revealed that Rahul collected the improvised explosive device (IED) from a designated location on the outskirts of Amritsar, following the instructions of his foreign-based handler, the DGP said, adding that the device was concealed in a PVC pipe casing, likely to evade detection. A probe is being conducted to unearth the destination of the IED, the officer said.

Sharing operational details, Assistant Inspector General Sukhminder Singh Mann said that following credible intel about the IED pushed from Pakistan, police launched an operation and arrested Rahul after recovering the IED from his possession.

Mann said the accused came in contact with his foreign-based handler during the latter’s visit to Punjab in 2022. They remained in contact with each other through encrypted mobile apps, the officer said.

The handler initially cultivated Rahul by providing him with small amounts to meet his expenses before tasking him with this assignment, he said. A case has been registered at the State Special Operations Cell in Amritsar under relevant provisions of the Explosive Substances Act, the Arms Act, and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.