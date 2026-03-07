Punjab Police Constable Killed In Clashes Over Family Dispute In Amritsar
The incident took place at Jagdev Kalan village, falling under the Rajasansi Police Station limits in Amritsar.
Published : March 7, 2026 at 3:35 PM IST
Amritsar: In a shocking incident, a Punjab Police constable was killed by a group of people following a violent clash allegedly triggered by a domestic dispute in Jagdev Kalan village of Punjab’s Amritsar district.
The deceased, Jagjit Singh, was allegedly attacked by a group of people on Friday after he had returned to his native village in the evening after completing his duty. He was posted as a security guard with a deputy superintendent of police (DSP) in Gurdaspur.
His wife, Harjit Kaur, alleged that one of their relatives, Balraj Singh, a resident of the same village, arrived at their house along with 8 to 10 people in vehicles and began assaulting Jagjit Singh and other family members.
“They hit us with iron rods and sticks. Jagjit Singh received a severe head injury after being struck with a rod and collapsed on the spot. The attackers fled the scene in their vehicles soon after the incident,” she said.
Police said Jagjit was shifted to the hospital in Amritsar for treatment, but he succumbed to his injuries on the way. The family has demanded strict action against the accused.
Station House Officer (SHO) of the Rajasansi Station, Harsimrat Kaur, said that a police team rushed to the spot and assessed the situation. “Based on the statements of the family members, a case has been registered against the accused. Raids are also being conducted by the police to arrest them,” he said.
She further said that police had sent the body of the deceased to the civil hospital in Ajnala for a postmortem, after which further action will be taken.
Also Read