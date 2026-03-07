ETV Bharat / state

Punjab Police Constable Killed In Clashes Over Family Dispute In Amritsar

Amritsar: In a shocking incident, a Punjab Police constable was killed by a group of people following a violent clash allegedly triggered by a domestic dispute in Jagdev Kalan village of Punjab’s Amritsar district.

The deceased, Jagjit Singh, was allegedly attacked by a group of people on Friday after he had returned to his native village in the evening after completing his duty. He was posted as a security guard with a deputy superintendent of police (DSP) in Gurdaspur.

His wife, Harjit Kaur, alleged that one of their relatives, Balraj Singh, a resident of the same village, arrived at their house along with 8 to 10 people in vehicles and began assaulting Jagjit Singh and other family members.

“They hit us with iron rods and sticks. Jagjit Singh received a severe head injury after being struck with a rod and collapsed on the spot. The attackers fled the scene in their vehicles soon after the incident,” she said.