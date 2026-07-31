ETV Bharat / state

Punjab Police Constable Dies In Scooter After His Neck Hits Bandh Barricade Rope

Amritsar: A senior constable from the Punjab Police has died following an accident where his scooter hit a rope strung across the Bhandari Bridge here because of the Punjab Bandh on Thursday, according to police sources.

As per reports, the constable was riding his Honda Activa scooter back home after finishing his official duties when he got a call on the phone that his son got hurt. Due to the Punjab Bandh, the traffic on the Bhandari Bridge was stopped by tying a rope across the bridge.

While driving in a hurry, the constable could not notice the obstacle and hit the rope with his neck and fell critically injured. Persons present there, along with the police force, immediately took him to the Civil Hospital of Amritsar, where the doctors pronounced him dead on arrival.



Ashok Kumar, the Police Officer, said that a case regarding the matter has already been registered, and the authorities are now investigating whether the necessary safety steps have been adopted there or not.