ETV Bharat / state

Punjab Police Busts Terror Modules, Arrests 5 BKI Operatives With Arms Ahead Of R-Day

Chandigarh: Punjab Police on Friday busted two terror modules ahead of Republic Day with the arrest of five operatives of the proscribed outfit BKI and the seizure of a huge cache of arms and ammunition from across the state.

The State Special Operations Cell (SSOC), Amritsar, averted an imminent attack on a security establishment with the arrest of a Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) operative, Sharanpreet Singh, a resident of Dinewal village of Tarn Taran, Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said on Friday.

A P-86 type hand grenade, one 9 mm Glock pistol, along with five live cartridges and 65 grams of ICE (Methamphetamine) drug were seized from his possession, the officer said.

Sharing information about another breakthrough against Pakistan’s ISI-backed terror network, Yadav said that Hoshiarpur police, in a joint operation with Counter Intelligence, Jalandhar, arrested five operatives of BKI and seized an “RDX-based” improvised explosive device weighing 2.5 kg and two pistols along with cartridges.

"The module was being operated by USA-based BKI handlers. Preliminary investigations reveal that the recovered IED was intended for a targeted terror attack in view of the upcoming Republic Day celebrations," the DGP said in a post on X.

An FIR has been registered at Garhshankar police station, Hoshiarpur, under relevant sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and the Explosive Substances Act and further investigation in the matter is underway.