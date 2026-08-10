ETV Bharat / state

Punjab Police Busts ISI-Sponsored Babbar Khalsa International Terror Module

Chandigarh: Punjab Police has busted an ISI-sponsored Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) terror module with the arrest of a key operative, and recovered a hand grenade, foiling a planned attack, DGP Gaurav Yadav said on Monday. The arrested accused had allegedly procured the grenade from Jalandhar on the directions of foreign-based handlers, the DGP said.

"In a major breakthrough against cross-border terror networks, Counter Intelligence #Jalandhar, in a joint operation with SBS Nagar Police, busts an #ISI-sponsored #BKI terror module operated by foreign-based handlers with the arrest of a key operative and recovers an 86-P hand grenade, foiling a planned attack," the DGP said in a post on X.