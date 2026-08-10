Punjab Police Busts ISI-Sponsored Babbar Khalsa International Terror Module
The arrested accused had allegedly procured the grenade from Jalandhar on the directions of foreign-based handlers, the DGP said.
By PTI
Published : August 10, 2026 at 12:18 PM IST
Chandigarh: Punjab Police has busted an ISI-sponsored Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) terror module with the arrest of a key operative, and recovered a hand grenade, foiling a planned attack, DGP Gaurav Yadav said on Monday. The arrested accused had allegedly procured the grenade from Jalandhar on the directions of foreign-based handlers, the DGP said.
"In a major breakthrough against cross-border terror networks, Counter Intelligence #Jalandhar, in a joint operation with SBS Nagar Police, busts an #ISI-sponsored #BKI terror module operated by foreign-based handlers with the arrest of a key operative and recovers an 86-P hand grenade, foiling a planned attack," the DGP said in a post on X.
In a major breakthrough against cross-border terror networks, Counter Intelligence #Jalandhar, in a joint operation with SBS Nagar Police, busts an #ISI-sponsored #BKI terror module operated by foreign-based handlers with the arrest of a key operative and recovers an 86-P hand… pic.twitter.com/b8XZ4yQT1S— DGP Punjab Police (@DGPPunjabPolice) August 10, 2026
"Preliminary investigation reveals that the arrested accused had allegedly procured the grenade from a #DLB near Adampur, Jalandhar, on the directions of foreign-based handlers," the DGP said in the post.
DLB or Dead Letter Box is a covert communication and logistics technique used by terrorists, handlers and organised crime syndicates to pass instructions, money, or weapons without meeting face-to-face.
An FIR has been registered under relevant sections of the BNS and the Explosive Substances Act, the DGP said. Further investigation is underway to expose the complete terror network, including foreign handlers, local support networks and forward and backward linkages, Yadav said.
Also Read: