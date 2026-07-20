ETV Bharat / state

Punjab Police Busts Inter-State Cheating Racket In Pharma Officer Exam; 35 Detained

Chandigarh: Amid protests in national capital Delhi over paper leaks, the Punjab Police has unearthed a sophisticated, inter-state cheating racket operating during the Pharmacy Officers Examination conducted on Sunday, officials said.

Police have detained seven kingpins and 28 candidates in connection with the case while 27 battery-operated wireless devices have also been recovered.

It is understood that within minutes of the commencement of the recruitment exam, which was scheduled on July 19 from 11:00 AM to 1:30 PM, a candidate, Ayush bearing Roll No. 426347, who appeared for the exam at an examination centre in Ferozepur was found scanning the question paper using a hidden pen camera. Ayush allegedly sent the question paper to a colleague, Sajan, residing in Bhiwani, Haryana, via WhatsApp between 11:10 am and 11:25 am according to the police.

Police said that Sajan forwarded the paper to another moderator, Deepak, who was posted in a makeshift control room at Gurmeet Singh’s house in Society Nagar, Faridkot. From this location, the main accused, Manjit Singh and Deepak, made several candidates sitting inside the examination halls write answers in real-time through wireless devices, added the police.

The police investigation revealed that the paper was not leaked nor has the involvement of any official been revealed so far. The violation took place in real time after the commencement of the examination, according to the police. Preliminary investigation reveals that the mastermind of this entire operation is Gurmeet Singh, an employee of Sant Kabir Polytechnic College, Fazilka.