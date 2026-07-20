Punjab Police Busts Inter-State Cheating Racket In Pharma Officer Exam; 35 Detained
Police also recovered 27 battery-operated wireless devices used by the accused for copy pasting the question papers and cheating in real-time.
Published : July 20, 2026 at 5:38 PM IST
Chandigarh: Amid protests in national capital Delhi over paper leaks, the Punjab Police has unearthed a sophisticated, inter-state cheating racket operating during the Pharmacy Officers Examination conducted on Sunday, officials said.
Police have detained seven kingpins and 28 candidates in connection with the case while 27 battery-operated wireless devices have also been recovered.
It is understood that within minutes of the commencement of the recruitment exam, which was scheduled on July 19 from 11:00 AM to 1:30 PM, a candidate, Ayush bearing Roll No. 426347, who appeared for the exam at an examination centre in Ferozepur was found scanning the question paper using a hidden pen camera. Ayush allegedly sent the question paper to a colleague, Sajan, residing in Bhiwani, Haryana, via WhatsApp between 11:10 am and 11:25 am according to the police.
Police said that Sajan forwarded the paper to another moderator, Deepak, who was posted in a makeshift control room at Gurmeet Singh’s house in Society Nagar, Faridkot. From this location, the main accused, Manjit Singh and Deepak, made several candidates sitting inside the examination halls write answers in real-time through wireless devices, added the police.
The police investigation revealed that the paper was not leaked nor has the involvement of any official been revealed so far. The violation took place in real time after the commencement of the examination, according to the police. Preliminary investigation reveals that the mastermind of this entire operation is Gurmeet Singh, an employee of Sant Kabir Polytechnic College, Fazilka.
The racket extorted huge sums of money ranging from Rs 3.5 lakh to Rs 13 lakh from candidates in exchange for guaranteeing them the marks required to pass. Many candidates had already handed over post-dated cheques to the scammers as financial security. The racket operated with corporate-level logistics. On the morning of the exam, several activists gathered at a hotel on the Faridkot-Kotkapura road to distribute special, battery-operated wireless micro-devices to candidates who had paid.
A total of 28 candidates have been detained in Faridkot and Ferozepur on charges of using these illegal devices, out of which 27 have been detained by police teams. The joint teams have arrested the following 7 key operators who carried out the copying from Rajasthan, Haryana and Punjab:
- Gurmeet Singh, resident of Faridkot (mastermind and facilitator)
- Manjit Singh, resident of Jhunjhunu, Rajasthan (Paper solver/dictator)
- Deepak, resident of Kotputli-Behror, Rajasthan (Paper solver/dictator)
- Satnam Singh, resident of Guruharsarai, Punjab
- Balwant Singh, resident of Dodha, Haryana
- Campaigner resident of Bhiwani, Haryana
- Sunil Kumar, resident of Kotputli-Behror, Rajasthan
More raids are being conducted to arrest the remaining members involved in distributing equipment.
An FIR is being registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Information Technology (IT) Act. The involvement of financial transactions and other possible actors is being investigated.
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