ETV Bharat / state

Punjab Police Busts Cross-Border Arms Smuggling Network, Arrests Four

According to a preliminary investigation, the accused were acting on the directions of a foreign-based smuggler and receiving illegal weapon consignments through cross-border routes for further supply to criminal elements, Director General of Police, Gaurav Yadav, said in a post on X. A case has been registered at Chheharta police station in Amritsar, and further investigation is underway, he said.