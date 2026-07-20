ETV Bharat / state

Punjab Police Busts Cheating Racket In Pharma Officer Recruitment Exam, Detains 7 Masterminds

Chandigarh: Punjab Police has dismantled a sophisticated, inter-state cheating racket operating during Sunday's pharmacy officer recruitment examination, officials said. Police have detained seven key conspirators of the racket along with 28 candidates, and seized 27 battery-operated wireless devices used for cheating, they said.

Police detected the use of pen cameras and real-time dictation during the exam conducted for recruiting pharmacy officers. The exam centres were set up at Faridkot and Ferozepur. A candidate identified as Ayush in Ferozepur allegedly used a concealed pen camera to scan the question paper, which was sent to an accomplice, Sajan, in Bhiwani, Haryana, via WhatsApp, police said in a statement.

Sajan forwarded the question paper to another operative of the racket, Deepak, who was stationed at a makeshift control room inside the residence of Gurmeet Singh in Society Nagar, Faridkot. From this location, key accused Manjit Singh and Deepak dictated the answers in real-time via wireless equipment to several candidates sitting inside the exam halls, the statement said.

Police investigation indicated that no leak of paper or involvement of officials has been found so far, it said. The breach occurred entirely in real-time after the exam commenced, it said. Preliminary investigation revealed that the mastermind behind the entire operation was Gurmeet Singh, an employee at the Sant Kabir Polytechnic College in Fazilka.