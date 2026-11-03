ETV Bharat / state

Punjab Police Bust Three Drone-Based Arms, Drug Supply Networks In Amritsar; 11 Arrested

Chandigarh: The Amritsar Commissionerate Police has busted three separate networks involved in supplying illegal weapons and drugs in Punjab, arresting 11 people.

The police recovered 12 illegal pistols, two hand grenades, 310.10 grams of heroin and 33 live cartridges from the accused during the operation.

According to information released by Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav, preliminary investigations revealed that the arrested accused were in contact with handlers and gangsters based abroad.

With their assistance, consignments of illegal weapons and narcotics were delivered to Punjab through drones before being distributed among people involved in criminal activities.

The accused allegedly used the illegal weapons to intimidate people and carry out firing at their homes and shops to demand extortion money. These incidents created an atmosphere of fear in the area and were aimed at forcing victims to give in to their threats.

"The accused used illegal weapons to intimidate people. They opened fire at the homes and shops of individuals to extort money, creating an atmosphere of terror and forcing victims to succumb to their threats. The police are now working to identify the foreign connections and local accomplices in the network," DGP Gaurav Yadav said.