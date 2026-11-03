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Punjab Police Bust Three Drone-Based Arms, Drug Supply Networks In Amritsar; 11 Arrested

Investigators are examining the extent of cross-border deliveries and identifying those who distributed the consignments among people involved in criminal activities.

Weapons and narcotics recovered by Amritsar Police during a crackdown on organised crime and illegal supply networks.
Weapons and narcotics recovered by Amritsar Police during a crackdown on organised crime and illegal supply networks. (X/DGP Punjab Police)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : November 3, 2026 at 6:01 PM IST

2 Min Read
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Chandigarh: The Amritsar Commissionerate Police has busted three separate networks involved in supplying illegal weapons and drugs in Punjab, arresting 11 people.

The police recovered 12 illegal pistols, two hand grenades, 310.10 grams of heroin and 33 live cartridges from the accused during the operation.

According to information released by Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav, preliminary investigations revealed that the arrested accused were in contact with handlers and gangsters based abroad.

With their assistance, consignments of illegal weapons and narcotics were delivered to Punjab through drones before being distributed among people involved in criminal activities.

The accused allegedly used the illegal weapons to intimidate people and carry out firing at their homes and shops to demand extortion money. These incidents created an atmosphere of fear in the area and were aimed at forcing victims to give in to their threats.

"The accused used illegal weapons to intimidate people. They opened fire at the homes and shops of individuals to extort money, creating an atmosphere of terror and forcing victims to succumb to their threats. The police are now working to identify the foreign connections and local accomplices in the network," DGP Gaurav Yadav said.

According to the DGP, police have registered three separate FIRs at Ranjit Avenue, Chheharta and Sultanwind police stations in Amritsar. "Based on the interrogation of the accused, the police are working to establish the links within their entire network," Yadav said.

The investigation is aimed at identifying other people involved in the network, including arms suppliers, drug traffickers and handlers based abroad.

Police are also investigating how many consignments have been sent into Punjab through drones so far and the criminal activities for which the weapons and narcotics were subsequently used.

The Punjab Police said its campaign against organised crime, illegal arms smuggling and drug trafficking would continue. It added that strict action was being taken to dismantle such criminal networks and make Punjab safe and drug-free.

Also Read:

  1. Man Stabbed To Death 10 Days After Son's Birth In Punjab's Tarn Taran
  2. Pakistan-Linked 'Drone Smuggling Module' Busted In Punjab’s Amritsar; 8 Arrested
  3. Amritsar Police Bust 5 Modules Of Drug Traffickers, Illegal Weapon Suppliers

TAGGED:

PUNJAB POLICE
THREE DRONE BASED ARMS BUSTED
DRUG SUPPLY NETWORK IN AMRITSAR
WEAPONS AND NARCOTICS RECOVERED
CROSS BORDER DELIVERIES

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