Punjab Police Bust Three Drone-Based Arms, Drug Supply Networks In Amritsar; 11 Arrested
Investigators are examining the extent of cross-border deliveries and identifying those who distributed the consignments among people involved in criminal activities.
Published : November 3, 2026 at 6:01 PM IST
Chandigarh: The Amritsar Commissionerate Police has busted three separate networks involved in supplying illegal weapons and drugs in Punjab, arresting 11 people.
The police recovered 12 illegal pistols, two hand grenades, 310.10 grams of heroin and 33 live cartridges from the accused during the operation.
According to information released by Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav, preliminary investigations revealed that the arrested accused were in contact with handlers and gangsters based abroad.
In a major breakthrough, Amritsar Commissionerate Police busts three illegal arms and drug supply networks, apprehends 11 accused, and recovers 12 illegal pistols, 2 hand grenades, 310.10 gm of heroin and 33 live cartridges. Preliminary investigation reveals that the accused were allegedly in contact with foreign-based handlers and gangsters who facilitated the supply of illegal weapons and narcotics through drone-based consignments for further distribution among criminal elements and used the weapons to fire at houses and shops to intimidate people in connection with extortion demands. Three FIRs have been registered at PS Ranjit Avenue, PS Chheharta and PS Sultanwind, Amritsar. Further investigation is underway to establish the complete backward and forward linkages, identify other associates and dismantle the wider illegal arms and drug supply networks. @PunjabPoliceInd remains committed to dismantling organised criminal networks, curbing illegal arms trafficking and drug smuggling, and ensuring a safer, drug-free Punjab.— DGP Punjab Police (@DGPPunjabPolice) November 3, 2026
With their assistance, consignments of illegal weapons and narcotics were delivered to Punjab through drones before being distributed among people involved in criminal activities.
The accused allegedly used the illegal weapons to intimidate people and carry out firing at their homes and shops to demand extortion money. These incidents created an atmosphere of fear in the area and were aimed at forcing victims to give in to their threats.
"The accused used illegal weapons to intimidate people. They opened fire at the homes and shops of individuals to extort money, creating an atmosphere of terror and forcing victims to succumb to their threats. The police are now working to identify the foreign connections and local accomplices in the network," DGP Gaurav Yadav said.
According to the DGP, police have registered three separate FIRs at Ranjit Avenue, Chheharta and Sultanwind police stations in Amritsar. "Based on the interrogation of the accused, the police are working to establish the links within their entire network," Yadav said.
The investigation is aimed at identifying other people involved in the network, including arms suppliers, drug traffickers and handlers based abroad.
Police are also investigating how many consignments have been sent into Punjab through drones so far and the criminal activities for which the weapons and narcotics were subsequently used.
The Punjab Police said its campaign against organised crime, illegal arms smuggling and drug trafficking would continue. It added that strict action was being taken to dismantle such criminal networks and make Punjab safe and drug-free.
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