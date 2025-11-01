Punjab Police Bust Spy Network Sending Army Details To Pakistan; Three Arrested
Police stated that all three accused were involved in sending images and sensitive documents to Pakistani handlers through the mobile phones.
Published : November 1, 2025 at 11:47 AM IST
Kapurthala: The Kapurthala district police in Punjab has arrested three persons for allegedly sending photographs and confidential information from defence areas to Pakistan. Six mobile phones, which were used to share secret details of the Kapurthala Army Cantonment, have been seized from their possession, officials said.
Superintendent of Police (SP) Prabhjot Singh said, "The main accused, Gurnam Singh from Firozpur, who has direct links to Pakistan, has been arrested. The accused are part of a larger network, and further arrests are likely to follow."
The case is being treated as highly sensitive and interrogation is underway, he added.
The investigation began on October 28, when the police, acting on a confidential tip-off, arrested a youth named Raja near Kanjli. Raja, who worked as a private sanitation worker inside the Army contonment area, was the first to be taken into custody.
Officials said Raja, during his service, began communicating with people from Pakistan and shared sensitive information about the Army with them. He took photos of the cantonment area while on duty and sent these images to contacts across the border, putting the country's security at risk.
When authorities discovered his actions, police registered a case against him under Sections 3, 4, and 5 of the Official Secrets Act, 1923 and Section 152 of the IPC. Subsequently, raids were launched, and police arrested him after seizing the mobile phone from his possession.
Following Raja's arrest, during his police remand, another individual, Jaskaran Singh of Dharmkot, was arrested. It was after Jaskaran's interrogation that police received vital leads and the main accused, Gurnam Singh of Firozpur, was arrested.
Police stated that all three, Raja, Jaskaran and Gurnam, were involved in sending images and sensitive documents to Pakistani handlers through the mobile devices which have been recovered. Several NDPS cases have been registered against Gurnam Singh earlier, police added.
SP Prabhjot Singh stated that considering the seriousness of the matter, detailed information cannot be disclosed publicly at this stage. He, however, said that Central agencies collaborated with the Kapurthala Police and other Punjab units during the operation, which facilitated the apprehension of the key accused.
Also Read: