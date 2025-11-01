ETV Bharat / state

Punjab Police Bust Spy Network Sending Army Details To Pakistan; Three Arrested

Kapurthala: The Kapurthala district police in Punjab has arrested three persons for allegedly sending photographs and confidential information from defence areas to Pakistan. Six mobile phones, which were used to share secret details of the Kapurthala Army Cantonment, have been seized from their possession, officials said.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Prabhjot Singh said, "The main accused, Gurnam Singh from Firozpur, who has direct links to Pakistan, has been arrested. The accused are part of a larger network, and further arrests are likely to follow."

The case is being treated as highly sensitive and interrogation is underway, he added.

The investigation began on October 28, when the police, acting on a confidential tip-off, arrested a youth named Raja near Kanjli. Raja, who worked as a private sanitation worker inside the Army contonment area, was the first to be taken into custody.

Officials said Raja, during his service, began communicating with people from Pakistan and shared sensitive information about the Army with them. He took photos of the cantonment area while on duty and sent these images to contacts across the border, putting the country's security at risk.