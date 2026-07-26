ETV Bharat / state

Punjab Police Bust ISI-Backed Terror Module, Arrest BKI Operative With IED

Punjab Police recover 1 pistol, 2 magazines, 9 live bullets & 1 empty bullet shell after the arrest of a member of Babbar Khalsa International (BKI)-backed terror module during an intelligence-based operation. ( (ANI) )

Chandigarh: The Punjab Police's Counter Intelligence unit and Jalandhar Rural Police have busted a terrorist module with the arrest of an alleged ISI-backed Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) operative and the recovery of an improvised explosive device (IED), officials said here on Sunday.

According to Gaurav Yadav, Director General of Police (DGP), Punjab, the accused has been identified as Satbir Singh, a resident of Padiana f village in Adampur, Jalandhar. Apart from recovering the explosive material, the police have also seized his black Platina motorcycle (PB-08-ET-6736).

“An Improvised Explosive Device (IED) containing 1.3 kg of explosives, including shrapnel and ball bearings, has been recovered, which demonstrates that the terrorist module aimed to disrupt peace and public order in the state. With this prompt and timely action, a major terrorist threat has been averted, and many innocent lives have been saved," said DGP Yadav.