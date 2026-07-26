Punjab Police Bust ISI-Backed Terror Module, Arrest BKI Operative With IED
Joint operation by Counter Intelligence and Jalandhar Rural Police leads to recovery of an IED; probe underway to identify foreign handlers and local networks.
Published : July 26, 2026 at 8:10 PM IST
Chandigarh: The Punjab Police's Counter Intelligence unit and Jalandhar Rural Police have busted a terrorist module with the arrest of an alleged ISI-backed Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) operative and the recovery of an improvised explosive device (IED), officials said here on Sunday.
According to Gaurav Yadav, Director General of Police (DGP), Punjab, the accused has been identified as Satbir Singh, a resident of Padiana f village in Adampur, Jalandhar. Apart from recovering the explosive material, the police have also seized his black Platina motorcycle (PB-08-ET-6736).
“An Improvised Explosive Device (IED) containing 1.3 kg of explosives, including shrapnel and ball bearings, has been recovered, which demonstrates that the terrorist module aimed to disrupt peace and public order in the state. With this prompt and timely action, a major terrorist threat has been averted, and many innocent lives have been saved," said DGP Yadav.
Sharing information about the operation, he said that the CI Jalandhar teams had received reliable information that the operatives of the BKI module had received the consignment of explosives on the instructions of their foreign handlers. He added that the CI Jalandhar and the Jalandhar Rural Police teams established a joint checkpoint at the village of Dhandour and stopped the motorcycle of the suspect Satbir and recovered an IED from his bag during the search.
The DGP further said that the investigation is currently underway to uncover the entire terrorist network, including the foreign handlers and the local network involved “in this conspiracy.” A case has been registered at Patara police station, Jalandhar Rural, under sections 113(1) and 113(3) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), sections 4 and 5 of the Explosive Substances Act and section 25(1B)(A) of the Arms Act.
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