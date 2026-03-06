ETV Bharat / state

Punjab Police Bust International Arms Smuggling Racket In Amritsar, Five Held Including Minor

Amritsar: Punjab Police have busted an international illegal arms smuggling racket and arrested four persons from Amritsar, officials said on Friday. A minor, who was part of the gang, was also held and sent to Juvinile home. The officials have recovered five modern pistols, 34 live cartridges and a sharp-edged weapon from the accused during the operation.

Officials said that the operation was carried out by the Amritsar Commissionerate Police. The seized weapons include a Glock 9mm pistol, a PX5 .30 bore pistol, a Taurus 9mm pistol, a Pakistani-made Greta 9mm pistol and a .30 bore pistol.

According to police, the preliminary investigation revealed that the gang was involved in smuggling illegal weapons from across the border and supplying them to various areas in the state. The accused were in contact with arms smugglers based in Pakistan through social media platforms.

"On the instruction of their handlers, the accused used to order consignments of illegal weapons and supply them to different areas of Punjab," officials said. They added that further interrogation of the arrested persons is expected to reveal more details about other individuals involved in the network and their possible links.