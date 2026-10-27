Punjab Police Bust Arms Supply Network In Amritsar, 7 Arrested, 14 Pistols, 20 kg Heroin Seized
Preliminary investigation reveals that accused were in contact with a foreign-based handler and distributed illegal arms and narcotics among criminal elements through a network.
Published : October 27, 2026 at 1:45 PM IST
Amritsar: In a major operation against the smuggling of illegal arms and narcotics, the Amritsar Rural Police have arrested seven accused and recovered 14 sophisticated pistols and 20 kilograms of heroin from them.
According to the police, preliminary probe has revealed that the accused were allegedly in contact with a foreign-based handler, facilitating illegal arms consignments for further distribution among criminal elements through an organised network.
FIRs have been registered at Gharinda and Kathunangal police stations in connection with the case.
In a major breakthrough, Amritsar Rural Police busts illegal arms and narcotics supply networks, apprehends 7 accused and recovers 14 sophisticated pistols & 20 Kg heroin. Preliminary investigation reveals that the accused were allegedly in contact with a foreign-based handler facilitating illegal arms consignments for further distribution among criminal elements through an organised network. FIRs have been registered at PS Gharinda & Kathunangal. Further investigation is underway to uncover the complete network and establish backward and forward linkages. @PunjabPoliceInd remains committed to dismantling illegal arms, drug trafficking and organised criminal networks to ensure a safer and more secure Punjab.— DGP Punjab Police (@DGPPunjabPolice) October 27, 2026
Taking to his X handle, Director General of Police, Punjab, Gaurav Yadav said, "Further investigation is underway to uncover the complete network and establish backward and forward linkages. Punjab Police remain committed to dismantling illegal arms, drug trafficking and organised criminal networks to ensure a safer and more secure Punjab".
The police are investigating the operations of the entire network, the arms supply sources, and any other potential links the suspects may have.
Also, police are interrogating the accused and examining further evidence to identify other individuals involved in this network. The primary objective of the investigation is to reach out to those behind the supply of weapons and heroin, and to uncover the forward and backward linkages of the network.
The Punjab Police has clarified that it will continue its operations to dismantle networks involved in illegal weapons, drug trafficking, and organised crime across the state.
The Amritsar Rural Police action is expected to provide significant momentum to the investigation into the networks facilitating the supply of illegal weapons and narcotics in the border region. The police are currently conducting further investigation into the matter, an official said.
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