ETV Bharat / state

Punjab Police Bust Arms Supply Network In Amritsar, 7 Arrested, 14 Pistols, 20 kg Heroin Seized

Preliminary investigation reveals that accused were in contact with a foreign-based handler and distributed illegal arms and narcotics among criminal elements through a network.

Punjab Police Bust Arms Supply Network In Amritsar, 7 Arrested, 14 Pistols, 20 kg Heroin Seized
Representational Picture (IANS)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : October 27, 2026 at 1:45 PM IST

1 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Amritsar: In a major operation against the smuggling of illegal arms and narcotics, the Amritsar Rural Police have arrested seven accused and recovered 14 sophisticated pistols and 20 kilograms of heroin from them.

According to the police, preliminary probe has revealed that the accused were allegedly in contact with a foreign-based handler, facilitating illegal arms consignments for further distribution among criminal elements through an organised network.

FIRs have been registered at Gharinda and Kathunangal police stations in connection with the case.

Taking to his X handle, Director General of Police, Punjab, Gaurav Yadav said, "Further investigation is underway to uncover the complete network and establish backward and forward linkages. Punjab Police remain committed to dismantling illegal arms, drug trafficking and organised criminal networks to ensure a safer and more secure Punjab".

The police are investigating the operations of the entire network, the arms supply sources, and any other potential links the suspects may have.

Also, police are interrogating the accused and examining further evidence to identify other individuals involved in this network. The primary objective of the investigation is to reach out to those behind the supply of weapons and heroin, and to uncover the forward and backward linkages of the network.

The Punjab Police has clarified that it will continue its operations to dismantle networks involved in illegal weapons, drug trafficking, and organised crime across the state.

The Amritsar Rural Police action is expected to provide significant momentum to the investigation into the networks facilitating the supply of illegal weapons and narcotics in the border region. The police are currently conducting further investigation into the matter, an official said.

Also Read

  1. Amritsar Police Bust 5 Modules Of Drug Traffickers, Illegal Weapon Suppliers
  2. Punjab: Threat Issued To Blow Up Police Commissioner's Office In Amritsar; Police On High Alert

TAGGED:

PUNJAB POLICE
ARMS SUPPLY NETWORK
HEROIN
AMRITSAR RURAL POLICE
PUNJAB DGP GAURAV YADAV

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2026 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.