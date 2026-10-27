ETV Bharat / state

Punjab Police Bust Arms Supply Network In Amritsar, 7 Arrested, 14 Pistols, 20 kg Heroin Seized

Representational Picture ( IANS )

Amritsar: In a major operation against the smuggling of illegal arms and narcotics, the Amritsar Rural Police have arrested seven accused and recovered 14 sophisticated pistols and 20 kilograms of heroin from them.

According to the police, preliminary probe has revealed that the accused were allegedly in contact with a foreign-based handler, facilitating illegal arms consignments for further distribution among criminal elements through an organised network.

FIRs have been registered at Gharinda and Kathunangal police stations in connection with the case. Taking to his X handle, Director General of Police, Punjab, Gaurav Yadav said, "Further investigation is underway to uncover the complete network and establish backward and forward linkages. Punjab Police remain committed to dismantling illegal arms, drug trafficking and organised criminal networks to ensure a safer and more secure Punjab". The police are investigating the operations of the entire network, the arms supply sources, and any other potential links the suspects may have.