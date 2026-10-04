ETV Bharat / state

Punjab Police Bust Arms Smuggling Network; One Arrested With Arms And Ammunition

Amritsar: The Amritsar Rural Police on Sunday claimed to have achieved a major breakthrough against illegal weapons and organized crime in Punjab by arresting a member of a weapons smuggling network. An AK-47 rifle, a magazine, ammunition, and two hand grenades were recovered from the accused.

In a post on X, Director General of Police Punjab, Gaurav Yadav said that preliminary investigation reveals that the accused is allegedly linked to foreign-based smugglers and is involved in procuring illegal weapons. An FIR has been registered at PS Gharinda, Amritsar, under relevant sections of the Arms Act & Explosive Substances Act, the DGP said. Further investigation is underway to uncover the complete network and establish backward and forward linkages, he added.

'Recovery of Weapons and Explosives'

According to police officials, the recovery of weapons and explosives during this operation is being considered a major success. Investigative agencies are trying to ascertain the source of the recovered weapons and explosives and identify the intended recipients.

The Punjab Police stated that they would continue to take action against those involved in illegal arms smuggling, organized criminal networks, and the illicit supply of weapons. Based on the interrogation of the arrested accused, the police are now trying to identify other suspects linked to the network.

The arrest and recovery of arms comes two days after the Amritsar Rural Police dismantled two illegal arms and narcotics supply networks by apprehending four accused from whom 10 Kg heroin and 10 illegal pistols were recovered.