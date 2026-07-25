ETV Bharat / state

Punjab Police Bring Back Fugitive Gangster From Indonesia After 6-Month Manhunt

Chandigarh: Punjab's Anti-Gangster Task Force, in coordination with the central agencies, has successfully secured the deportation of a fugitive gangster from Jakarta after a six-month-long manhunt, police said on Saturday.

Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said Jobanjit Singh is wanted in multiple heinous criminal cases, including murder, attempt to murder, Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and Arms Act offences. The accused was evading arrest by operating across multiple countries.

Giving details, DGP Gaurav Yadav, on social media platform 'X', said, "In a breakthrough against transnational organised crime, Anti-Gangster Task Force (#AGTF) Punjab, in coordination with OFTEC Punjab (Overseas Fugitive Tracking & Extradition Cell) and central agencies, successfully secures the deportation of fugitive gangster Jobanjit Singh @ Joban Billa from Jakarta, Indonesia, and brings him back to Punjab.”