ETV Bharat / state

Punjab Police ASI Suspended For Planting Narcotics At Shiv Sena Leader's House In Khanna

(Left) CCTV footage shows ASI Sukhdev Singh placing something under a pillow at the Shiv Sena leader's house and the police team at the leader's house ( ETV Bharat )

The alleged act of ASI Sukhdev Singh, posted with Khanna CIA, was captured in a CCTV camera installed inside the Shiv Sena leader's house. The incident caused a stir within the state police after the video went viral on social media.

The matter pertains to a police raid conducted at the residence of Shiv Sena leader Mahant Kashmir Giri, who resides near Khatikan Chowk in Khanna. It is alleged that before the official police team arrived, Sukhdev entered a room in the leader's house in plain clothes, placed heroin under a mattress on a bed, and then left.

Later, SHO Vijaypal Singh of Sadar police station, SHO Tarvinder Kumar Bedi of City police station-2, and other police personnel arrived at Giri's residence. During search, the police team claimed to have recovered approximately 30 grams of heroin from beneath that mattress where Sukhdev had allegedly planted the contraband and subsequently arrested Giri in connection with a drug trafficking case.

"A video that went viral on social media came to our attention. A Special Investigation Team has been constituted and all aspects of the case will be investigated. The accused personnel has been removed from his current assignment and placed under suspension, while further investigation is underway," said Darpan Ahluwalia, SSP.