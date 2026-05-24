ETV Bharat / state

Punjab Police ASI Shot Dead By 2 Unidentified Assailants In Amritsar

Amritsar: Two unidentified motorcycle-borne assailants shot dead a Punjab Police assistant sub-inspector near Hamja village in the Majitha assembly constituency here on Sunday, police said.

The body of ASI Joga Singh, bearing a gunshot injury, was found near the Fatehgarh Churian-Majithia road. Police said the attackers fled the spot after killing the ASI. The incident took place while the ASI was on his way to duty on a scooter and was in his uniform at the time.

Joga Singh was a resident of Ganike Bangarh village, they said. Senior Superintendent of Police, Amritsar (Rural), Suhail Mir Qasim said police received information about the body of ASI Joga Singh early Sunday.