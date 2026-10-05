ASI Shot At By Miscreants, Ex-Sarpanch Axed To Death In Punjab; BJP Targets Mann Govt Over Law And Order
ASI Sukhchain Singh was travelling on his motorcycle when three unidentified miscreants, also on a two-wheeler, opened fire at him from close range.
Published : October 5, 2026 at 9:25 AM IST|
Updated : October 5, 2026 at 9:58 AM IST
Amritsar: An Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) of Punjab Police sustained gunshot injuries after being allegedly attacked by unidentified bike-borne assailants on Sunday evening, raising concerns over the prevailing law and order situation in the state.
Injured ASI Sukhchain Singh, who is posted at Chatiwind police station, is currently undergoing treatment at the hospital, officials said.
As per official sources, the ASI was returning home in Jagdev Khurd village under the jurisdiction of Ajnala police station when the miscreants opened fire at him from a close range. During the firing, one bullet pierced through the ASI's arm.
He was immediately rushed to the hospital, where doctors said his condition is stable.
Speaking to media at the hospital, ASI Sukhchain Singh said, "I was returning home on my motorcycle after finishing my duty. Three youths on a motorcycle approached from behind and fired at me without any exchange of words or warning. The attackers had not even covered their faces. The bullet pierced through my arm. After committing the act, the attackers fled the scene."
Asked about the motive behind the attack, ASI Singh stated that he has no personal enmity or dispute with anyone. He, however, expressed apprehension that the attack might be the result of an old feud involving his family. "I do not have any enmity with anyone. But my brother was previously murdered, and the case is currently pending in court. The matter is now in its final stage following the completion of testimonies. The opposing party may have targeted me due to this ongoing enmity," he said.
"I do not misbehave with anyone, yet I was targeted. Had the bullet hit me elsewhere, my life could have been in danger," the ASI added.
Singh has urged officials to conduct an impartial probe, identify and arrest the attackers.
DSP Dharminder Kalyan informed that a case has been registered against unidentified accused persons under relevant sections, and investigation is currently underway to nab the attackers and uncover the motive behind the attack.
Regarding whether the attack stemmed from an old enmity or involved a different conspiracy, DSP Kalyan said that the investigation is currently in its initial stages. "We are examining all possible aspects and angles. The attackers will be traced and arrested soon, and strict action will be taken as per law," he added.
* How many more police personnel will be attacked? What is the Bhagwant Mann government doing? * Not a day goes by without gunshots, killings or extortion in Punjab. * “Rangla Punjab”? Today, Punjab is living under the fear of gangsters. * Three ASIs have already been martyred. Now the police force is being targeted again. * If the police themselves are unsafe, how can ordinary citizens feel secure? * Daylight killings, extortion and attacks on police— is this your “change”? CM Bhagwant Mann, stop the publicity and Delhi politics. Punjab wants answers and decisive action. * ਕਿੰਨੇ ਹੋਰ ਪੁਲਿਸ ਮੁਲਾਜ਼ਮਾਂ ’ਤੇ ਹਮਲੇ ਹੋਣਗੇ? ਭਗਵੰਤ ਮਾਨ ਸਰਕਾਰ ਆਖ਼ਰ ਕਰ ਕੀ ਰਹੀ ਹੈ?" * ਕੋਈ ਅਜਿਹਾ ਦਿਨ ਨਹੀਂ, ਕੋਈ ਅਜਿਹਾ ਸ਼ਹਿਰ ਨਹੀਂ, ਜਿੱਥੇ ਗੋਲੀਆਂ ਦੀ ਆਵਾਜ਼ ਨਾ ਗੂੰਜਦੀ ਹੋਵੇ! * ਪੰਜਾਬ ਨੂੰ 'ਰੰਗਲਾ ਪੰਜਾਬ' ਬਣਾਉਣ ਦੇ ਦਾਅਵੇ ਕਰਨ ਵਾਲਿਓ, ਅੱਜ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਦਾ ਹਰ ਸ਼ਹਿਰ ਗੈਂਗਸਟਰਾਂ ਦੇ ਖ਼ੌਫ਼ ਹੇਠ ਕਿਉਂ ਹੈ? * ਪਹਿਲਾਂ ਤਿੰਨ-ਤਿੰਨ ASI ਸ਼ਹੀਦ ਹੋ ਗਏ, ਹੁਣ ਮੁੜ ਵਰਦੀ ਨੂੰ ਨਿਸ਼ਾਨਾ ਬਣਾਇਆ ਗਿਆ। ਜਿਸ ਸੂਬੇ ਵਿੱਚ ਖ਼ੁਦ ਪੁਲਿਸ ਵਾਲੇ ਆਪਣੀ ਵਰਦੀ ਪਾਉਣ ਤੋਂ ਝਿਜਕਣ ਲੱਗ ਪੈਣ, ਉੱਥੇ ਆਮ ਨਾਗਰਿਕ ਆਪਣੇ ਆਪ ਨੂੰ ਕਿਵੇਂ ਮਹਿਫੂਜ਼ ਸਮਝੇਗਾ? * ਦਿਨ-ਦਿਹਾੜੇ ਕਤਲ, ਫਿਰੌਤੀਆਂ ਅਤੇ ਪੁਲਿਸ ਮੁਲਾਜ਼ਮਾਂ ’ਤੇ ਗੋਲੀਆਂ—ਕੀ ਇਹੀ ਤੁਹਾਡਾ ਬਦਲਾਅ ਹੈ?ਹਾਲਾਤ ਇਹ ਬਣ ਚੁੱਕੇ ਹਨ ਕਿ ਆਮ ਨਾਗਰਿਕ ਤਾਂ ਦੂਰ, ਹੁਣ ਖ਼ਾਕੀ ਵਰਦੀ ਵਾਲੇ ਵੀ ਆਪਣੀ ਜਾਨ ਬਚਾਉਣ ਲਈ ਅਰਦਾਸਾਂ ਕਰ ਰਹੇ ਹਨ। ਮੁੱਖ ਮੰਤਰੀ ਭਗਵੰਤ ਮਾਨ ਜੀ, ਦਿੱਲੀ ਦੀ ਸੇਵਾਦਾਰੀ ਅਤੇ ਝੂਠੀ ਇਸ਼ਤਿਹਾਰਬਾਜ਼ੀ ਬੰਦ ਕਰੋ! ਪੰਜਾਬ ਦੇ ਲੋਕ ਇਹ ਜਵਾਬ ਮੰਗਦੇ ਹਨ: ਕੀ ਸਰਕਾਰ ਗੈਂਗਸਟਰਾਂ ਅੱਗੇ ਗੋਡੇ ਟੇਕ ਚੁੱਕੀ ਹੈ ਜਾਂ ਅਜੇ ਵੀ ਕੋਈ ਕਾਰਵਾਈ ਹੋਵੇਗੀ? #PunjabUnderThreat #LawAndOrderCollapsed #BhagwantMaanAnswerPunjab #SavePunjab @ANI @ians_india @News18Punjab @ZeePunjabHH @dailyajitnews @JagbaniOnline @RozanaSpokesman @PTribuneOnline @punjabkesari @RepublicTV @ndtv @IndiaToday @aajtak @ZeeNews @News18India @ABPNews @CNNnews18 @ThePrintIndia @the_hindu @IndianExpress @htTweets @EconomicTimes @PTI_News @thetribunechd— Ravneet Singh Bittu (@RavneetBittu) October 4, 2026
Meanwhile, BJP MP Ravneet Singh Bittu lashed out at the Bhagwant Mann-led government over repeated attacks on police personnel and ordinary citizens. "How many more police personnel will be attacked? What is the Bhagwant Mann government doing?" he questioned in a post on X.
"Not a day goes by without gunshots, killings or extortion in Punjab. Today, Punjab is living under the fear of gangsters. Three ASIs have already been martyred. Now the police force is being targeted again. If police themselves are unsafe, how can ordinary citizens feel secure? Daylight killings, extortion and attacks on police - is this your 'change'? CM Bhagwant Mann, stop the publicity and Delhi politics. Punjab wants answers and decisive action," the MP added.
Former Sarpanch Axed To Death
Punjab witnessed another shocking incident on Sunday, when a former Sarpanch was hacked to death by a person from his own village. The incident took place at Jassi Chowk in Bathinda.
According to sources, the assailant struck the former Sarpanch with an axe. The victim was left critically injured and collapsed, drenched in blood. He subsequently succumbed to the injuries.
The deceased has been identified as 62-year-old Jagtar Singh Tara, a former Sarpanch from Phus Mandi village.
City SP Ashwant Singh said, "Former Sarpanch Jagtar Singh, alias Tara (aged 62), was murdered due to a personal feud. The accused struck him with an axe, killing him on the spot."
Police said prima facie evidence hints at past enmity as the motive behind the murder. "Victim Jagtar had come to a liquor vend to purchase alcohol. There, he was struck on the head with an axe. We have arrested the accused. The weapon has also been seized from his possession," the official said.
"We have initiated legal proceedings. For now, it has come to light that the two shared a history of enmity. Both of them belong to the same village. Further investigation will reveal the real motive," SP Singh said.
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