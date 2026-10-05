ETV Bharat / state

ASI Shot At By Miscreants, Ex-Sarpanch Axed To Death In Punjab; BJP Targets Mann Govt Over Law And Order

Amritsar: An Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) of Punjab Police sustained gunshot injuries after being allegedly attacked by unidentified bike-borne assailants on Sunday evening, raising concerns over the prevailing law and order situation in the state.

Injured ASI Sukhchain Singh, who is posted at Chatiwind police station, is currently undergoing treatment at the hospital, officials said.

As per official sources, the ASI was returning home in Jagdev Khurd village under the jurisdiction of Ajnala police station when the miscreants opened fire at him from a close range. During the firing, one bullet pierced through the ASI's arm.

He was immediately rushed to the hospital, where doctors said his condition is stable.

Speaking to media at the hospital, ASI Sukhchain Singh said, "I was returning home on my motorcycle after finishing my duty. Three youths on a motorcycle approached from behind and fired at me without any exchange of words or warning. The attackers had not even covered their faces. The bullet pierced through my arm. After committing the act, the attackers fled the scene."

Asked about the motive behind the attack, ASI Singh stated that he has no personal enmity or dispute with anyone. He, however, expressed apprehension that the attack might be the result of an old feud involving his family. "I do not have any enmity with anyone. But my brother was previously murdered, and the case is currently pending in court. The matter is now in its final stage following the completion of testimonies. The opposing party may have targeted me due to this ongoing enmity," he said.

"I do not misbehave with anyone, yet I was targeted. Had the bullet hit me elsewhere, my life could have been in danger," the ASI added.

Singh has urged officials to conduct an impartial probe, identify and arrest the attackers.

DSP Dharminder Kalyan informed that a case has been registered against unidentified accused persons under relevant sections, and investigation is currently underway to nab the attackers and uncover the motive behind the attack.

Regarding whether the attack stemmed from an old enmity or involved a different conspiracy, DSP Kalyan said that the investigation is currently in its initial stages. "We are examining all possible aspects and angles. The attackers will be traced and arrested soon, and strict action will be taken as per law," he added.