ETV Bharat / state

Punjab Police Arrests Fraudster Who Fled From US To Evade Law

Jalandhar: A naturalised American citizen, who allegedly defrauded the US government of at least USD 6 lakh and had a bounty of USD 1.5 lakh on his head, has been arrested by Punjab police in a case registered in Jalandhar, officials said on Sunday.

Manjeet Singh Bedi left the United States in April this year and reached India via Canada to evade the law. He was arrested here two days ago in a travel fraud case registered in Rama Mandi, police said here. During Bedi's questioning, it came to light that he had committed fraud in the US and fled from there, the police said. The case in Jalandhar involved allegedly duping a person on the pretext of helping him go abroad.

According to the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), he was indicted for wire fraud and was ordered to surrender his passport and remain in Washington state. A federal arrest warrant was issued for Bedi on May 21 in a US district court after he was charged with violations of conditions of supervision, according to the US agency.

In a post on X, FBI Director Kash Patel said the agency is actively working to secure his return to the United States. "Bedi was just arrested in India and was believed to have fled there sometime last year," Patel said.

Bedi operated a small grocery store in Tacoma, Washington, and swiped customers' government benefits cards to give them cash instead of food under the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Programme (SNAP), keeping half of the proceeds for himself, according to the FBI.