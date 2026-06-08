ETV Bharat / state

Punjab Police Arrest Serial Offender In Rape And Murder Of 14-Year-Old Disabled Boy

Khanna: After nearly a month of investigation, Punjab's Khanna Police have arrested a man accused of sexually assaulting and murdering a 14-year-old disabled boy.

The investigation was headed by Darpan Ahluwalia along with a special team including SP (Investigation) Pawanjit, DSP (Investigation) Mohit Kumar Singla, DSP Harmanpreet Singh Cheema, and Doraha SHO Inspector Akash Dutt.

According to police, a report was received on May 6, 2026 about a missing 14-year-old disabled boy, who lived in a forested area near Gurdwara Katana Sahib in Doraha. During the search, police sent divers were sent into the water to recover the body on inputs received.