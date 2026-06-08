Punjab Police Arrest Serial Offender In Rape And Murder Of 14-Year-Old Disabled Boy
A report was received on May 6 about a missing 14-year-old disabled boy, who lived in a forested area near Gurdwara Katana Sahib in Doraha.
Published : June 8, 2026 at 10:18 PM IST
Khanna: After nearly a month of investigation, Punjab's Khanna Police have arrested a man accused of sexually assaulting and murdering a 14-year-old disabled boy.
The investigation was headed by Darpan Ahluwalia along with a special team including SP (Investigation) Pawanjit, DSP (Investigation) Mohit Kumar Singla, DSP Harmanpreet Singh Cheema, and Doraha SHO Inspector Akash Dutt.
According to police, a report was received on May 6, 2026 about a missing 14-year-old disabled boy, who lived in a forested area near Gurdwara Katana Sahib in Doraha. During the search, police sent divers were sent into the water to recover the body on inputs received.
Initially, the police registered a murder case and confirmed that the victim had been sexually assaulted and then provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act were added to the case. Police checked CCTV footage, questioned several people around the area and collected intelligence from various sources to crack the case.
Police identified the suspect as Mani Kumar, a resident of Jaildar Mohalla in Doraha. He was arrested from the Bhawanigarh area of Sangrur district. During interrogation, investigators found that the accused was a repeat offender. Police records show that multiple criminal cases, including rape, theft, criminal intimidation and other serious offences, were registered against him at Doraha Police Station in 2018.
The investigation further revealed that the accused allegedly targeted vulnerable victims, including children and elderly people. Police said Mani Kumar had previously been convicted in a 2018 rape case involving a 69-year-old woman in Doraha. He was in prison and was released in 2024. Further investigation is underway.
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