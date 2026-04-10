ETV Bharat / state

Punjab Police Arrest Main Accused Amritpal Singh Mehro In Kamal Kaur Murder Case

Chandigarh: Almost after little-less-than-a-year of high-profile influencer Kamal Kaur Bhabhi's murder, Punjab Police have arrested the main accused, Amritpal Singh Mehro.

The Counter Intelligence Wing's OFTEC cell carried out the arrest. According to the police, the accused was brought back to India from the Middle East via Delhi and taken to Punjab for further interrogation.

On June 11, 2025, the body of a woman was found in the parking area of Adesh Hospital in Bathinda. The deceased was later identified as Kamal Kaur, who was an influencer and known as Kamal Kaur Bhabhi. A post-mortem report revealed that the victim had been strangled to death.