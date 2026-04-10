Punjab Police Arrest Main Accused Amritpal Singh Mehro In Kamal Kaur Murder Case
According to the police, the accused was brought back to India from the Middle East via Delhi and taken to Punjab for further interrogation.
Published : April 10, 2026 at 10:12 AM IST
Chandigarh: Almost after little-less-than-a-year of high-profile influencer Kamal Kaur Bhabhi's murder, Punjab Police have arrested the main accused, Amritpal Singh Mehro.
The Counter Intelligence Wing's OFTEC cell carried out the arrest. According to the police, the accused was brought back to India from the Middle East via Delhi and taken to Punjab for further interrogation.
On June 11, 2025, the body of a woman was found in the parking area of Adesh Hospital in Bathinda. The deceased was later identified as Kamal Kaur, who was an influencer and known as Kamal Kaur Bhabhi. A post-mortem report revealed that the victim had been strangled to death.
During the investigation, police found that, apart from Mehro, three other individuals, Jaspreet Singh, Nimratjeet Singh, and Ranjit Singh, were also involved in the crime. These three accused had already been arrested earlier.
After the murder, Mehro fled the country and took refuge in Dubai. On February 7, a Bathinda court declared him a proclaimed offender, and the case was escalated to the international level. A Red Corner Notice was issued through Interpol to facilitate his arrest.
Police officials said that the accused was brought back to India with due legal procedures. He is currently being interrogated to gather further details related to the crime.
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